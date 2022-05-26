EU Aniline Market Report: Size, Suppliers, Prices and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Covestro, BorsodChem, Bondalti, Lanxess, Azelis Holding, Aarti Industries, Industrial Solvents & Chemicals, BASF, Karoon Petrochemical Company, Panoli Intermediates India Private, Valiant Organics, Bayer MaterialScience, Jiangsu Meilan Group, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry, Shandong Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane, Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industry, GNFC, HOCL, Anirox Pigments, Sumitomo Chemical



NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Aniline - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Aniline Market Statistics

Imports 1,061.0 Million USD Exports 746.8 Million USD Top Importers Netherlands, Germany, Hungary Top Exporters Belgium, Czechia, Portugal

The EU aniline market was finally on the rise to reach $1.1B in 2021, after two years of decline. Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 61% share of the total market. Spain, Portugal, Belgium and the Czech Republic lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 36%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Aniline Consumption by Country

Aniline consumption in the European Union was estimated at approx. 905K tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest volumes of aniline consumption in 2021 were the Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, with a combined 62% share of total consumption. These countries were followed by Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Belgium, which together accounted for a further 35%. REQUEST FREE DATA

From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of aniline consumption, amongst the key consuming countries, was attained by Belgium (+15.6%), while aniline consumption for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Aniline Production

In 2021, the amount of aniline produced in the European Union was estimated at approx. 605K tonnes. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% from 2011 to 2021. Portugal, Belgium and Czechia are the only aniline producers in the EU.

Exports in the EU

In 2021, shipments abroad of aniline increased by 7.3% to 535K tonnes, rising for the sixth year in a row after two years of decline. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, aniline exports skyrocketed to $747M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total exports indicated a mild increase from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.4% over the last decade.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (293K tonnes) represented the main exporter of aniline, constituting 55% of total exports. It was distantly followed by the Czech Republic (105K tonnes), Portugal (85K tonnes) and the Netherlands (47K tonnes), together generating a 44% share of total supplies.

In value terms, Belgium ($405M) remains the largest aniline supplier in the European Union, comprising 54% of total exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Czech Republic ($142M), with a 19% share of total supplies. It was followed by Portugal, with a 16% share.

In Belgium, aniline exports remained relatively stable over the period from 2011-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Czech Republic (-2.3% per year) and Portugal (+6.3% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The aniline export price in the European Union stood at $1,395 per tonne in 2021, jumping by 59% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in the Netherlands ($1,532 per tonne) and Portugal ($1,435 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($1,347 per tonne) and Belgium ($1,384 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Portugal (-0.4%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

EU Aniline Imports

In 2021, after five years of growth, there was decline in supplies from abroad of aniline, when their volume decreased by -2.4% to 836K tonnes. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.3% from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, aniline imports surged to $1.1B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Over the period under review, imports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The level of import peaked at $1.4B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the Netherlands (264K tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (176K tonnes), Hungary (171K tonnes), Spain (122K tonnes) and Belgium (77K tonnes) represented the major importers of aniline, together committing 97% of total purchases. Slovakia (20K tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, the largest aniline importing markets in the European Union were the Netherlands ($275M), Germany ($263M) and Hungary ($193M), together comprising 69% of total supplies. These countries were followed by Spain, Belgium and Slovakia, which together accounted for a further 30%.

Belgium, with a CAGR of +19.0%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the last decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the imports figures.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the aniline import price in the European Union amounted to $1,269 per tonne, increasing by 44% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($1,492 per tonne) and Spain ($1,481 per tonne), while the Netherlands ($1,040 per tonne) and Hungary ($1,126 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Slovakia (-0.6%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

