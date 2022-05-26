Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 19/2022

26 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 5 May 2022, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 200,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2022.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 19-05-2022 4,000 373.83 1,495,320 20-05-2022 3,000 395.93 1,187,790 23-05-2022 3,000 403.54 1,210,620 24-05-2022 3,000 396.45 1,189,350 25-05-2022 3,000 396.35 1,189,050 Accumulated for the period 16,000 - 6,272,130 Accumulated under the programme 73,800 - 27,628,649

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions Netcompany owns a total of 799,802 treasury shares corresponding to 1.60% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO

Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24

+45 24 91 75 33

