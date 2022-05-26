Proactive news headlines including Chase Mining Corporation, Moho Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies and Perpetual Resources

Sydney, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has expanded its Barkly North Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory, picking up two adjoining exploration licences to the northwest. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $974,562 through a placement of shares at an issue price of $0.033 each. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) and joint venture and technology partner Charge CCCV LLCs advanced the Imperium3 New York (iM3NY) gigawatt-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in Endicott, New York, to 72% completion as of the end of April. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed a high priority bulk testing program, analysing the various white sand subdomains at its flagship Beharra Silica Sand Project in Western Australia with shares trading higher. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has shipped 35,002 tonnes of Butcherbird manganese concentrate from Port Hedland aboard the MV Aquamarine SW on 24 May 2022. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received high-grade zinc, lead and copper results from the 10th and 11th drill holes at Gibsons prospect within the 100%-owned Halls Peak Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has established an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework to guide and advance the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in Malawi, home to its flagship Kasiya rutile deposit. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) subsidiary VSUN Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with North Harbour Clean Energy (NHCE). Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has received broad intercepts of near-surface gold from nine reverse circulation (RC) drill holes for 1,070 metres at the Carlisle Reefs end of a 15-kilometre-long gold-arsenic-sulphide trend at the Moorefield Project in NSW. Click here

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has completed deep diamond drilling of induced polarisation (IP) geophysical targets at the Granite Flat Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in northeast Victoria. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has returned sulphide mineralisation in all drill holes at the Callisto palladium-platinum-copper-nickel discovery, part of the 100%-owned Norseman Project in WA. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) is in a position to push ahead with extensive exploration activities at the Gidji Project, its 80%-owned joint venture in the Eastern Goldfields of WA, with full coffers following a $2.4 million capital raise. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is readying to complete a 5,500-metres aircore drilling campaign and a new metallurgical test-work program for the Oakdale Graphite Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, home to Renascor Resources’ emerging Siviour Graphite Project. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has quickly identified brine inflow while drilling the top of the Mississippian layers in Long Canyon Unit #2 well at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) is readying for a Rafael 1 well test program next quarter as it finalises a rights issue supported by major shareholders. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has delineated new high-grade zones of zinc-lead mineralisation at Tonka and Chinook prospects of the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has begun a 118 square kilometre detailed ground gravity geophysical survey at its Jumbuck prospect in the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has released further strong drilling results from its 100%-owned Millrose Gold Project on the northeast flank of the Yandal Belt.

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) is now trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol 'WMWWF'. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has hit high-grade gold mineralisation in a winter diamond drilling program at the flagship Cape Ray Gold Project’s Central Zone in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has begun treating its second cohort of patients as part of the first-in-human study for the company’s DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve system. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has fielded high-grade drilling results of up to 2 metres at 14.5 g/t gold from 120 metres that confirm an extension to the Cardinia Hill prospect at the 1.275-million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's subsidiary The Sandbox has partnered with customer experience provider Webhelp to help design community engagement both inside and outside the metaverse game’s environment. Click here

