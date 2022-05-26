Global Paper Dyes Market to Witness Notable Growth of USD 1,277.83 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global paper dyes market is expected to grow from USD 973.41 million in 2019 to USD 1,277.83 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.46 % during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The factors contributing to the market share are increasing alliance of industries, increasing initiative by the government, and an abundance of raw materials. The countries like India, China and Japan are the major players responsible for driving the market growth in the region.

Key players in the paper dyes market are Keystone Aniline, Organic Dyes and Pigments (ORCO), Kemira OYJ, Synthesia, Axyntis Group, Standard Colors, BASF SE, Kolor Jet Chemical Kevin India, Victor Color Industries, Krishna Industries, Thermax, Archroma, Bhanu Dyes, Burboya AS, Red Sun Dye Chem, Alliance Organics, Vipul Organics, Chromatech Incorporated, Dystar, Orion Colorchem Industries, Cromatos, Shreem Industries, Yogesh Dyestuff Products, Sterling Pigments & Chemicals, Satyawati Chemicals, Seta Color Center and others. The companies are expanding their capacities by diversifying product portfolios, continuous development projects, and increasing R&D funding.

The raw materials segment includes synthetic and natural. Synthetic segment holds majority of the market share. Synthetic dyes are more stable during the reduction and oxidation process as compared to the natural dyes. Further, they are cheaper than the natural dyes. The form segment includes powder form and liquid form. Liquid constitutes a significant market share. Liquid dyes are easy to use and are cost-effective. They are more effective and thus have wider applicability. It also prevents fading of colour from hoardings. The type segment includes sulphur dyes, basic dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes and others. Among these, basic dyes are the dominant sub-segment and are expected to grow at a prospering rate. The basic dyes provide better water fastness and lightfastness than the other types. Also, they have excellent affinity. The application segment includes packaging and board, writing and printing, coated paper, tissues and decorative laminated paper. Writing and printing holds the largest market share. Paper dyes are majorly used for the purpose of printing. They are easy to handle and have minimum metamerism which makes them suitable for writing and printing. Further, it is easy to find the right shade.

Paper dyes are manufactured with different raw materials with selective absorption of light technique. It provides the correct shade, light fastness, stability against temperature and humidity, etc. It is easy to use, and thus it is used in a variety of dying and painting activities. They are mainly used in advertisement companies, printing industry, educational institutes, household and others. It is used for improvising the quality of the colour applied. The market is ought to witness a surging demand owing to the cheap manufacturing cost combined with the increasing use across industries.

About the report:

The global paper dyes market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million/Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

