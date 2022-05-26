Sosei Heptares Expands UK R&D Operations to Second Site within Granta Park, Cambridge

TOKYO, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565), world leader in G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) focused structure-based drug design (SBDD) and development, today announces it has expanded its UK R&D operations into a second site within Granta Park, Cambridge, to The Cori Building, previously occupied by Cancer Research UK.

The requirement for additional R&D space is being driven by the Company’s strategy to become a multi-program, early clinical stage business while continuing to be a discovery and development partner-of-choice for leading biopharmaceutical companies. As part of this strategy, Sosei Heptares is continuing to invest in enhancing its proprietary GPCR-focused discovery platform and expanding its R&D capacity to support the advancement of its in-house pipeline and partnered programs. The existing facility, The Steinmetz Building, will soon undergo remodeling to convert it exclusively to laboratory space.

The new facilities in The Cori Building will become home to Sosei Heptares’ expanded Translational Medicine team. This team is focused on taking a venture-like approach to the abundance of new discovery candidates generated by the Company’s discovery platform. The goal being to accelerate the prioritization and rapid progression of programs through Phase 1b/2a trials to establish clinical proof-of-concept; a key value inflection point to support future development and partnering opportunities.

Chris Cargill, President and CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: “This expansion of our R&D capacity reflects the significant growth and development the Company has experienced in recent years, based on the excellent work we are doing with partners and collaborators. We now employ close to 200 expert R&D team members in Cambridge, which was just 130 when we first moved to Granta Park in 2018. Being established as a leading biopharmaceutical company in the Cambridge area has benefitted us greatly, allowing us to draw from the rich pool of R&D talent in the area. We are excited about the future for the Company and are equipped and motivated to capitalize on the huge potential of our GPCR-focused platform to deliver much-needed medicines to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

