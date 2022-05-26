Notice regarding the Distribution of Retained Earnings

TOKYO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime Market : 3774) announced that IIJ’s board of directors today resolved upon the dividends to be paid from retained earnings to shareholders on the record date of March 31, 2022, as described below. The distribution of retained earnings is subject to the approval of IIJ’s 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 28, 2022 in Tokyo.



1. Dividend



Fiscal year ended March

31, 2022 (“FY2021”)

Year-end dividend Latest forecast

(released on May 13, 2022) Fiscal year ended March

31, 2021 (“FY2020”)

Year-end dividend Record date March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Dividend per common share JPY25.00 JPY25.00 JPY19.50 Total dividend amount JPY2,258 million - JPY1,759 million Effective date June 29, 2022 - June 30, 2021 Dividend resource Retained earnings - Retained earnings



2. Reason

The basic dividend policy of IIJ is that IIJ pays dividends to its shareholders continuously and in a stable manner while giving full consideration to securing retained earnings for the enhancement of financial position, medium- to long-term business expansion, future business investment and other goals.



Based on the basic policy and financial results for FY2021, IIJ decided to pay JPY25.00 per common share as FY2021 year-end dividend. This matter is scheduled to be resolved at IIJ’s 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on June 28, 2022.

Reference Annual dividend payments

Dividend per common share Record date Interim dividend Year-end dividend Total: Annual dividend FY2021 JPY23.00 JPY25.00 JPY48.00 FY2020 (*) JPY20.50 JPY19.50 -

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The interim dividend per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is the amount before the stock split. Regarding the post-split basis amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 2Q-end and annual dividend per share are JPY10.25 and JPY29.75, respectively.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir