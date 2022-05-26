MAXIMA GRUPĖ receives an ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics

English Lithuanian

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, in May of this year received an overall ESG Risk Rating score of 21.7 from Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data. With its ESG score, MAXIMA GRUPĖ is categorized as having “medium risk" and is in the 20th percentile of its subindustry peer group in terms of ESG performance.

Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating on MAXIMA GRUPĖ takes into consideration the Group’s exposure to, and management of, key material ESG risks, such as carbon own operations, human capital, and human rights-supply chain.

Based on Sustainalytics’ ESG risk assessment, MAXIMA GRUPĖ has negligible to low-risk scores on its key material ESG issues. The company clearly demonstrates its strong commitment to managing the quality and safety of its products and services, overseeing its supply chain, and ensuring its corporate governance practices are strong.

“I am proud of such Sustainalytics’ assessment of our ESG practices. It reinforces our commitment to further focus on our enterprise ESG policies, practices, programs. As we work to set our sustainability goals, we will continue to improve our processes to reduce our ESG risks and increase our transparency,”, said Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO, and the Chairman of the Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ.

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland) and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:

Laimonas Bazys

Maxima Grupė, Head of Treasury

laimonas.bazys@maximagrupe.eu