Ovation Abstract Presented at the 2022 AAB Conference/CRB Symposium

Nashville, TN, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility’s Natalie Savage, MSc, embryologist at Ovation Fertility Indianapolis, was invited to give an oral presentation at the 2022 ABB Conference/CRB Symposium, which took place May 11-14 in Austin, Texas. Her abstract, “The Effect of Day of Blastulation as a Metric of Embryo Success,” provided valuable guidance for IVF scientists and reproductive endocrinologists when selecting embryos for transfer.

Savage’s co-authors on the study include Bradford Bopp, MD; Matthew Will, MD; Erica Anspach-Will, MD; and Kate O’Leary, MD, all of Midwest Fertility Specialists. Glen Adaniya, PhD, HCLD/CC, director of the Ovation Fertility Indianapolis IVF lab, is also a co-author of the research.

“The objective of this retrospective study was to test the theory that the day of embryo blastulation can be used as a biomarker of embryo success,” Savage says. “For this study, cycle data was collected from 297 frozen embryo transfer cycles between January 2020 and December 2021. After careful analysis, our collaborative Midwest Fertility Specialists and Ovation team concluded that the day of blastulation is indeed a significant biomarker of embryo success. This is an important finding that will help IVF labs select embryos for transfer that are most likely to result in a successful pregnancy.”

The study compared the rates of positive β-hCG level (≥20 mIU/ml), presence of a gestational sac, and fetal cardiac activity between Day 5 and Day 6 blastocyst embryos. Secondary outcomes reviewed the effects of degree of expansion, graded morphology of the inner cell mass, and graded morphology of the trophectoderm.

“At Ovation, we support this kind of groundbreaking research and provide incentives to encourage all of our team members to continue to advance the field of reproductive science,” says Ovation Vice President of Scientific Advancement Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, who also presented at the conference on the topics of electronic witnessing and traceability in assisted reproductive technology (ART) labs. “We are very proud of Natalie for her outstanding work on this study and her excellent presentation at the ABB/CRB conference.”

The abstract for this Ovation presentation is available for review at OvationFertility.com/Research.

About Ovation Fertility

