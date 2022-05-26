SAI.TECH Launches All-in-one Management Tool "SAIHUB" APP

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, recently launched its "all-in-one" cloud management software SAIHUB APP in the App Store, which provides SAIHUB users an integrated solution for tracking their bitcoin assets, energy consumption, and bitcoin mining information.



The SAIHUB APP features three main functions: bitcoin asset management, energy management, and mining management. The APP displays various real-time information for energy management and allows users to monitor power consumption and heating status conveniently. The APP also integrates mining management and provides users access to mainstream mining pools and blockchain browsers, removing the need to download any additional apps or browsers.

Moreover, SAIHUB APP delivers a one-stop bitcoin asset management platform for SAIHUB users to manage their bitcoin assets on their mobile phones. The APP contains a decentralized wallet for bitcoin asset management, which is open-sourced, supporting keystone and PSBT protocols. The app is also compatible with mainstream cold wallet products, allowing users to store their bitcoin in a "safe deposit box."

Before the SAIHUB APP, users used several service tools to manage their bitcoin information. Obtaining the real-time computing power of mining machines through a web browser was cumbersome due to a lack of an integrated solution.

"Previously, miners needed to obtain information through different channels and apps, but with the SAIHUB APP, you don't need to download any other browsers or apps," said Arthur Lee, the CEO, and founder of SAI.TECH. "By providing users with real-time updates on asset information, mining pool dynamics, and energy consumption status, users can easily monitor their bitcoin income and manage their mining activities simultaneously. Besides, keeping temperature stable and healthy is vital for ASIC chips’ operation and mining output. On most occasions, miners can not estimate the depreciation of their mining machines under unstable temperature conditions. However, the APP allows users to monitor their SAIHUB mining datacenter’s onsite status, including both energy and heating operation parameters, which predictably improves the sustainability of their investment in bitcoin mining."

For more details and to download the SAIHUB APP, please visit App Store.

For viewing the source code, please visit https://github.com/SAITECH-GLOBAL .

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

