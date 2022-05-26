World Tire Testing Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Calspan, The Smithers Group, A&D Technology, TUV SUD and Dufournier Technologies

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tire Testing Market, By Testing Type (Tensile Test, Tear Test, Adhesion Test, Compression Test, and Fatigue Test), By Sourcing (In House and Outsourcing), By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global tire testing market is projected to register growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing use of innovative technologies for tire testing to suit different requirements and strict government regulations about the tire standards to prevent accidents and ensure vehicle safety.

The rising penetration of tires in various end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense vehicles is creating a demand for tire testing machines to determine the material properties of tires under different conditions, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the global tire testing market.

Rapid industrialization in emerging countries has enhanced the adoption of commercial vehicles such as trucks, tractors, trailers, etc. Increasing purchasing power of the consumers and improvements in their living standards have boosted the sales of luxurious and premium cars and bikes.

Advances in infrastructural development activities in emerging and developed countries are propelling the demand for construction vehicles, propelling the adoption of tire testing equipment. Greater availability of financial assistance to consumers is contributing to rising sales, and the increasing number of quality tire testing techniques are expected to boost the growth of the global tire testing market. Moreover, there has been an increase in investments from market players in the up gradation of machines and automated technology to thoroughly test tires and address the evolving needs of the consumers. Key market players are actively engaging in various forms of partnerships with tire manufacturers and automotive OEMs to expand their consumer base and create new avenues for product development, which is expected to drive the growth of the global tire testing market.



The global tire testing market is segmented by testing type, sourcing, vehicle type, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and OTR. The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global tire testing market in the upcoming five years, owing to a surge in sales of passenger cars and changing preferences in vehicle ownership. Based on regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the global tire testing market due to the flourishing automotive industry in major economies like China, India, Japan, etc.



Major operating players in the global tire testing market include Calspan Corporation, The Smithers Group Inc., A&D Technology, TUV SUD, Dufournier Technologies, among others.

