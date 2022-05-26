Orthopedic Disposables Global Market Outlook to 2027: Focus on Bone Preparation Kits, Pulsed Lavage Systems, Bone Cement Mixers and Tourniquet Systems

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type, By Application , By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orthopedic disposables market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for disposable medical products and the increasing need for orthopedic medical devices.
The increasing geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are anticipated to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market. Increasing global healthcare expenditure and the emergence of more domestic orthopedic device manufacturing companies are expected to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposable market in the coming years, and easier accessibility to orthopedic devices is boosting the adoption of orthopedic devices.
Besides, the growing number of technological advancements in orthopedic devices and increased investments by the market players to improve the quality and affordability of orthopedic disposables are contributing to their growth in the coming years. Increased R&D initiatives in the healthcare sector and expanding healthcare infrastructure around the world are supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market in the coming years.
Additionally, the increasing acceptance of single-use procedural kits by medical device designers, manufacturers, and surgeons in the healthcare sector is boosting the global orthopedic disposables market demand. Rising safety concerns among the population and decreasing use of traditional equipment in surgical procedures to enhance sterility and improve safety are further supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market.
The global orthopedic disposables market segmentation is based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into trauma, wound care, and orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic surgeries are expected to dominate the global orthopedic disposables market on account of increasing cases of trauma among the global population and the increasing incidence of road accidents.
Based on end user, the global orthopedic disposable market is divided into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals & specialty clinics are expected to register the highest growth in the global orthopedic disposables market owing to increasing patient dependency on established healthcare providers for various surgical interventions.
Years Considered for The Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global orthopedic disposables market from 2017 to 2021
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global orthopedic disposables market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F
- To classify and forecast global orthopedic disposables market based on type, application, end user, region, and competitive Landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global orthopedic disposables market
- To identify drivers and challenges for global orthopedic disposables market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global orthopedic disposables market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global orthopedic disposables market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global orthopedic disposables market
The global orthopedic disposables market report has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type:
- Bone Preparation Kits
- Pulsed Lavage System
- Bone Cement Mixer
- Tourniquet System
- Suture Retrievers
- Positioner Kits
- Others
Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Application:
- Trauma
- Wound Care
- Orthopedic Surgeries
Orthopedic Disposables Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthopedic Disposables Market
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Contributing to Demand for Orthopedic Disposables
5.2. Preference, By Surgery Type
5.3. Source of Information
5.4. Barriers to Adoption of Orthopedic Disposables
5.5. Brand Awareness
6. Global Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North America Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
8. Europe Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
10. South America Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Skytron
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Steris Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Smith & Nephew, Plc.
- Medtronic, Plc.
