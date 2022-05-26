Orthopedic Disposables Global Market Outlook to 2027: Focus on Bone Preparation Kits, Pulsed Lavage Systems, Bone Cement Mixers and Tourniquet Systems

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type, By Application , By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global orthopedic disposables market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for disposable medical products and the increasing need for orthopedic medical devices.

The increasing geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis are anticipated to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market. Increasing global healthcare expenditure and the emergence of more domestic orthopedic device manufacturing companies are expected to drive the growth of the global orthopedic disposable market in the coming years, and easier accessibility to orthopedic devices is boosting the adoption of orthopedic devices.

Besides, the growing number of technological advancements in orthopedic devices and increased investments by the market players to improve the quality and affordability of orthopedic disposables are contributing to their growth in the coming years. Increased R&D initiatives in the healthcare sector and expanding healthcare infrastructure around the world are supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market in the coming years.

Additionally, the increasing acceptance of single-use procedural kits by medical device designers, manufacturers, and surgeons in the healthcare sector is boosting the global orthopedic disposables market demand. Rising safety concerns among the population and decreasing use of traditional equipment in surgical procedures to enhance sterility and improve safety are further supporting the growth of the global orthopedic disposables market.



The global orthopedic disposables market segmentation is based on type, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into trauma, wound care, and orthopedic surgeries. Orthopedic surgeries are expected to dominate the global orthopedic disposables market on account of increasing cases of trauma among the global population and the increasing incidence of road accidents.

Based on end user, the global orthopedic disposable market is divided into hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals & specialty clinics are expected to register the highest growth in the global orthopedic disposables market owing to increasing patient dependency on established healthcare providers for various surgical interventions.



Years Considered for The Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global orthopedic disposables market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global orthopedic disposables market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global orthopedic disposables market based on type, application, end user, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global orthopedic disposables market

To identify drivers and challenges for global orthopedic disposables market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global orthopedic disposables market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global orthopedic disposables market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global orthopedic disposables market

The global orthopedic disposables market report has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Type:

Bone Preparation Kits

Pulsed Lavage System

Bone Cement Mixer

Tourniquet System

Suture Retrievers

Positioner Kits

Others

Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Application:

Trauma

Wound Care

Orthopedic Surgeries

Orthopedic Disposables Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Orthopedic Disposables Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthopedic Disposables Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Contributing to Demand for Orthopedic Disposables

5.2. Preference, By Surgery Type

5.3. Source of Information

5.4. Barriers to Adoption of Orthopedic Disposables

5.5. Brand Awareness



6. Global Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook



8. Europe Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook



10. South America Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Disposables Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Skytron

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Steris Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew, Plc.

Medtronic, Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8do9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.