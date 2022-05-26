Asia Pacific Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Market Report 2022 - Focus on China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2022 Market for Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation in the Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 Market for Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation in the Asia Pacific report provides valuable market data and insights for ten technology segments of the analytical and life science instrument industry in the APAC Region. These APAC countries are segmented into seven regions based on demographic location and market prominence.



The market for analytical and life science instrumentation in the Asia Pacific (APAC) represents around 31% of the global market. The region has been the fastest-growing market for decades, led by China. Other emerging countries, such as India and Southeast Asian countries, further fuel the growth of the market.

In 2020, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic led to heavy sales losses in almost all end markets, but the APAC region is successfully recovering from this downturn. Overall, the expanding biopharma industry in China, India, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian countries will drive the growth of lab instrument sales in this region.

In addition, increasing food and environmental testing demand in Asia further propels the market. Agricultural products are the main import for Southeast Asian countries, generating high demand for analytical testing instruments. On the other hand, demand from some end markets in the industrial sector, such as automotive and oil & gas, is still lagging. Chemical and polymer industries are rebounding sharply, driven by increasing global demand.

Furthermore, China, Taiwan, and South Korea are home to some big semiconductor and electronic manufacturers, which are projected to thrive for the next five years. These macro and microeconomic dynamics have each been observed and analyzed to form the market estimates and forecasts presented in this report.



The report presents demographic, economic, and end market background for each region, and provides five-year market projections for analytical and life science instruments segmented by technique, sector, function, and region. The 2021 market share for top suppliers in each technological segment is also provided in this market brief.



Report Overview:



Regional and industrial background on the seven regional segmentations in the APAC, which consist of China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.



Technology overview for each of the technological segments:

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

Market demand segmented by technique, sector, lab function, and region, along with market forecast for the next 5 years. The market estimate has been updated with 2021 as the base year.



Some of the top vendors

Agilent

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Cytiva (Danaher)

Hitachi High Tech.

Illumina

JEOL

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma

Nikon

Olympus

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

SCIEX (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Waters

ZEISS

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

A. About this Report

B. Executive Summary

C. Scope and Methodology

D. Regional Segmentations

E. End Market & Sector Segmentations

F. Lab Function Segmentations



2. Technology Overview

A. Overview

B. Chromatography

C. Mass Spectrometry

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

F. Life Science Instrumentation

G. Surface Science

H. Materials Characterization

I. Lab Automation & Informatics

J. Sample Preparation Techniques

K. Lab Equipment



3. Regional and End Market Background

A. China

B. Japan

C. India

D. South Korea

E. Taiwan

F. Southeast Asia

G. Oceania



4. Market Demand

A. Overall

Overall Demand by Technology, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Sector, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Lab Function, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Overall Vendor Share, 2021

Overall Supplier Participation, 2021

B. Chromatography

C. Mass Spectrometry

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

F. Life Science Instrumentation

G. Surface Science

H. Materials Characterization

I. Lab Automation & Informatics

J. Sample Preparation Techniques

K. Lab Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g60zt0