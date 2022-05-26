At 12.4% CAGR, Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size to Surpass USD 356.9 Million by 2027 | Brain Computer Interface Industry Share, Demand-Supply Scenario, Trends, Production, Opportunities and Challenges, Revenue Forecast 2027

Pune, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market.

Scope of the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Report:

A brain–computer interface, sometimes called a neural-control interface, mind-machine interface, direct neural interface, or brain–machine interface, is a direct communication pathway between an enhanced or wired brain and an external device. Brain-computer interface (BCI) is a collaboration between a brain and a device that enables signals from the brain to direct some external activity.

Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) key players include NeuroPace Inc, Emotiv Inc, InteraXon, NeuroSky, Inc, Blackrock Microsystems LLC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Non Invasive BCI is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Healthcare, followed by Gaming and Entertainment.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market

The global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market size is projected to reach US$ 356.9 million by 2027, from US$ 157 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market include: The research covers the current Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

NeuroPace Inc

Emotiv Inc

InteraXon

NeuroSky, Inc

Blackrock Microsystems LLC

Compumedics Limited

Mindmaze SA

Advanced Brain Monitoring

G.TEC

Neuroelectrics

Brain Products GmbH

ANT Neuro B.V

BrainCo

Artinis Medical Systems BV

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Invasive BCI

Non Invasive BCI

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Healthcare

Gaming and Entertainment

Communication

Others

The Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Brain Computer Interface (BCI) business, the date to enter into the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market, Brain Computer Interface (BCI) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Brain Computer Interface (BCI)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Brain Computer Interface (BCI)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Brain Computer Interface (BCI) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

