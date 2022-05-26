North America Body Composition Analyzers Market Report 2022 Featuring GE Healthcare, Hologic, Omron, Bodystat, COSMED, InBody, RJL Systems, SELVAS Healthcare, Tanita &, Seca

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Body Composition Analyzers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End User (Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, Hospitals, and Home Users), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Body Composition Analyzers Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The US market dominated the North America Body Composition Analyzers Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $137.8 Million by 2027. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 5.9% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2021 - 2027).



Body composition analysis is a way of assessing the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It determines the percentage of body fat in relation to lean body mass. A body composition analysis is necessary to assess the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat.

The rise in the North America obese population, increased health and fitness awareness among individuals, increased government efforts to encourage physical activity, and technological advancements are all contributing to the overall growth of the body composition analyzers market.



Countries in the Pacific islands, such as American Samoa (74.6 percent), have some of the world's highest obesity rates. Moreover, because emerging countries have a higher obesity illness burden, the market for fat monitoring equipment such as body composition analyzers is likely to expand in these countries. Because of the obese population's vulnerability to lifestyle problems, sales of body composition analyzers have been on the rise.



The United States placed first in the OECD's Obesity Update 2017 report, with a rate of 38.2 percent, while Mexico ranked second with 32.4 percent. Obese people are more likely to develop metabolic and weight-related disorders such as osteoarthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Obesity, as well as the disorders that accompany it, are generally preventable. As a result, increased awareness of weight-related health issues and government measures to promote a better lifestyle is expected to contribute to the growth of the body composition analyzer market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Hologic, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Bodystat Limited

COSMED Srl

InBody Co., Ltd.

RJL Systems, Inc.

SELVAS Healthcare (Selvas AI, Inc.)

Tanita Corporation

Seca GmbH & Co. Kg

