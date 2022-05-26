North America Real Estate Software Market Report 2022 Featuring Key Players - SAP Autodesk, Oracle, Microsoft, Altus Group, CoStar Group, MRI Software, RealPage, & Yardi Systems

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Real Estate Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise), By Type, By Application, By End-use, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Real Estate Software Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



The real estate software enhances the productivity of the business by working on various areas like online advertising, websites, and social media resulting in high demand for efficient software.

Furthermore, increased digitalization of real estate business & enhanced automated technology is rising demand for real estate software in past few years. Increasing demand for security of confidential data and better data management techniques are rising adoption of various software solutions by different organizations.



Moreover, the real estate software is used to automate certain tasks & processes and enhance the workflow. The software enables an internal team which includes finance, marketing, sales & marketing and top management which can analyze the consumer journey in a better way by monitoring various segments of real estate software, managing dashboards for employees, tracking financial data for orders, and collecting information about leads. This may increase the demand for real estate software resulting in market growth



The prices of real estate in Canada are increased in the recent past. This is because of the increasing attention of the government toward the policy marking for the real estate industry. The Canadian government has taken various initiatives in order to increase the traffic in the real estate industry.

These initiatives are the same as taken by the government of the United States. Rising demand for advanced technologies in having a significant impact on customer attitude regarding the purchase of the property.

The investors in the region are willing to spend more on the purchase of houses designed with smart infrastructure which arises the demand for real estate software in the North America region.



Key companies profiled in the report include

SAP SE

Autodesk, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Altus Group Limited

CoStar Group, Inc.

MRI Software LLC

RealPage, Inc.

Yardi Systems, Inc.

