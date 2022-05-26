The global agricultural films market was valued at $11.38 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $16.09 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period 2022-2027

New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Films Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281032/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Agricultural Films Market is still in the growth phase in developing countries and reached maturity in developed countries.Increased research and development activities are underway to develop high productive, sustainable, and economical agricultural films.



The demand for such films is expected to increase in the future as the government across the nations are planning for sustainable agricultural production.



Increasing demand for biodegradable films is one of the major opportunities in the global agricultural films market.The constant demand for effectual food production is propelling the usage of agricultural films, particularly in developing countries with difficult climatic circumstances.



Because it is more economical and productive than any other smart farming technology.



Impact



• Reducing crop loss and wastage in the field and improving food production without agricultural land expansion is the possible solution to reduce the significant gap between the amount of food produced today and the amount required to feed everyone in 2050. This in turn is expected to increase the requirements for efficient and affordable crop protection solutions to address various problems such as weed and pest attacks and changing climatic conditions.

• Furthermore, the initiatives from various governments in agriculture production are increasing the demand for biodegradable or recyclable plastic films in agriculture production. Many manufacturers in Global Agriculture Film Market are continuously investing in the development of biodegradable or recyclable plastic film in their product portfolio. In September 2020, Trioworld launched a manual stretch film that is made up of 75% recyclable plastic for agriculture applications.



Impact of COVID-19



The outbreak of COVID-19 followed by the global nation’s lockdown in 2020 had disrupted the function of the Global Agriculture Film Market.It affected the production process and supply chain networks and resulted in losses for the agricultural film manufacturers.



Unavailability of labor and lack of raw materials were the key factors that limited the production. The shortage in agriculture film production causes delays in customer projects and badly affected the number order intake of agriculture film manufacturers during 2020.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application

o Livestock or Fodder production

o Crop production



The global agricultural films market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the livestock or fodder production segment. Growing livestock production in the countries such as China, Brazil, and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the livestock or fodder production segment.



Segmentation 2: by Product

o Greenhouse Films

o Mulch Films

o Silage Films

o Others



The global agricultural films market is slightly more dominated by the greenhouse film segment. This is due to increasing greenhouse utilization across global nations.



Segmentation 3: by Material

o LLDPE

o LDPE

o EVA

o HDPE

o Reclaim PE

o Others



The LLDPE films segment dominates the global agricultural films market during the forecast period.LLDPE is primarily utilized in the production of agricultural films, such as greenhouse and low tunnel films.



The growing demand for light and safe greenhouse structures is driving the growth of the LLDPE segment across worldwide countries.



Segmentation 4: by Region

o China

o Asia-Pacific and Japan - India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

o North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Rest-of-North America

o Europe - Spain, Italy, Germany, and Rest-of-Europe

o South America – Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

o Middle East and Africa – U.A.E., South Africa, and Rest-of- Middle East and Africa

o U.K.



China generated the highest revenue of $4.26 Billion in 2021. The market has been experiencing a rapid growth rate in the past few years owing to rising development in greenhouse farming and increasing demand for other controlled agricultural practices.



Recent Developments in Global Agricultural Films Market



• In January 2022, Coveris. launched a new silage bale wrapping film named Unterland R where 30% of its raw materials are recycled content.

• In January 2021, Rani Group launched an agricultural bale wrap named RaniWrap Ecol which is made up of 30% recycled raw materials.

• In January 2021, Novamont S.p.A. acquired BioBag International AS. to expand its business into Northern/Eastern Europe, North America, and Australia.

• In February 2021, Dow and Lucro signed a memorandum of understanding to develop polyethylene film that is made up of post-consumer recycled plastics in India.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the agricultural films market:

• Need for High Agriculture Output

• Increasing Government Initiatives for Sustainable Food Production

• Growing Need for Controlled Agriculture Practices



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Harmful Effects Pertaining to the Use of Plastic Films

• Stringent Government Regulation on Plastic Usage



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of agricultural film products available for deployment in livestock or fodder production, and crop production, and their potential globally.Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different agricultural film products by product (Greenhouse films, Mulch films, Silage films, and others), by material (LLDPE, LDPE, EVA, HDPE, Reclaim PE and others).



Agricultural films generate higher revenues when compared to other crop production technologies. Therefore, agricultural films in crop production are a low-investment and high-revenue generating agricultural model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The agricultural films market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches to strengthen their position in the agricultural films market.



For instance, in June 2020, Groupe Barbier. and Carbiolice collaborates to develop biodegradable mulch film using Evanesto that contains a higher quantity of bio-based plastics.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global agricultural films market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agricultural film based product manufacturers that provide raw or processed products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global agricultural films market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Public Companies

• BASF SE

• Berry Global Inc

• Dow

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Imaflex Inc.

• KURARAY CO., LTD

• Novamont S.p.A.

• PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A.



Company Type 2: Private Companies

• Coveris

• Groupe Barbier

• Kalliomuovi Oy

• POLIFILM GROUP

• Rani Group

• RKW Group

• Trioworld



Company Type 3: Start-ups

• Cornext

• FILMORGANIC

• GROWiT

• Hydrox Technologies Inc

• LLEAF PTY LTD



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Spain

• Italy

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

