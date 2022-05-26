Global $50+ Billion Fleet Management Markets to 2030: Rising Concerns About Fleet Safety & Mandatory Government Regulations Driving Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Market by Vehicle Type, Component, Communication Technology (Global Navigation Satellite System and Cellular System), and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fleet management market was valued at $19.47 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

North America dominates the fleet management market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. U.S. garnered the highest share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for fleet management & vehicle tracking across the region.



Fleet management includes all tasks related to the use and maintenance of a fleet of vehicles. It is used to plan & control a fleet of vehicles to make the fleet more flexible & efficient. It comes under three significant components - cost management & total cost of ownership (TCO), control of upkeep & maintenance, and fleet operation.

Moreover, it encompasses vehicle tracking, mechanical diagnostics, and driver behavior analytics to oversee performance & maintenance to meet customers' demands & expectations. At present, owing to pandemic restrictions, the innovation & development in fleet management software offers automated solutions for daily workflows & provides resolutions to optimize new ways of fleet management processes to stay competitive in the growing market.



In addition, key manufacturers have carried numerous developments such as AT&T, Freeway Fleet Systems, Geotab Inc., TomTom International BV., and others, which has created ample opportunities for the market's growth across the globe.

Moreover, the key players operating in the industry have launched some of the fleet management services & telematics apps for fuel analysis, asset management, android apps, camera & video solutions, SAP solutions, reverse geocoding, and ADAS map solutions, which effectively leads to the growth of the fleet management market across the globe.



Factors such as rising concerns about fleet safety, mandatory government regulations toward vehicle maintenance & tracking, need for operational competency in fleet management and increase in the adoption of wireless technology owing to low cost & availability supplement the market's growth across the globe. However, factors such as cost sensitivity among local players and lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity hamper the market's growth worldwide.

Moreover, factors such as the development of transportation in the logistics industry, the adoption of intelligent transport systems, and the strengthening of communication networks create ample opportunities for the market's growth during the forecast period.



Key Findings Of The Study

By vehicle type, the watercraft segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period

Depending on component, the services segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future

On the basis of communication technology, the GNSS segment is projected to lead the global fleet management market owing to higher CAGR

Based on industry, the retail industry is projected to lead the global fleet management market owing to higher CAGR

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market by slowing down the supply chains, hampering business growth, and increasing panic among the customer segments

Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, which adversely affected the overall production and sales

The global business outlook has changed dramatically post COVID-19 health crisis

Moreover, the overall production activities of market players have declined, owing to operations with limited workforce capacity and inadequate health safety measures along with current demand dynamics of the fleet management industry

With the advent in pandemic, the automobile & transportation sector came to halt due to the imposed lockdown, which has also created an adverse effect on the automotive industry across the globe

As per the current scenario, the world is getting back on track slowly with the new restriction and policies to support the economic activities across all industries

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need of Operational Competency in Fleet Management

Rising Concerns About Fleet Safety

Mandatory Government Regulations

Restraints

Cost Sensitivity in Local Players

Lack of Uninterrupted & Seamless Internet Connectivity

Opportunities

Strengthening Communication Network

Intelligent Transportation System

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Evolution of Outbreaks

Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

Micro-Economic Impact Analysis

Impact on Industry Analysis and Future Footprints

Company Profiles

AT&T

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freeway Fleet Systems

Geotab Inc.

IBM Corporatio

I.D. Systems Inc.

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Navico

TomTom International BV.

Verizon.

