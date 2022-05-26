Global ADN (Application Delivery Network) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Highly Secured and Efficient Corporate Webbing Grids

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADN (Application Delivery Network) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising demand for highly secured and efficient corporate webbing grids due to increase in the adoption of big data, virtualization and cloud computing is the key factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, rising concerns regarding cost-effectiveness and organizational profitability are also anticipated to foster market growth.



The global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market is segmented based on deployment type and end-user. On the basis of deployment type, the market is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT &telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others.



Geographically, the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some of the companies operating in the global Application Delivery Network (ADN) market include

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems

Symantec Corp

Dell Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Aryaka Network Inc.

Oracle Corp

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Region



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by Deployment Type

4.1.1. On-Premise

4.1.2. Cloud

4.2. Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by End-User

4.2.1. BFSI

4.2.2. IT and Telecommunications

4.2.3. Healthcare

4.2.4. Manufacturing

4.2.5. Government

4.2.6. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World

