Global Lawn Mowers Market Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2030: Opportunities in the Emergence of Remote-Controlled and GPS-Equipped Products

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn Mowers Market by Type, End User, and Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global lawn mowers market size was valued at $26.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.7billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Commonly observed types of lawn mowers are ride-on mower, push mower, and robotic mower. Among these, the ride-on segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in spending on lawn maintenance activities. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential and by fuel type based on electronic and non-electronic.

The market is mainly driven by rise in lawn maintenance activities by home owners and development of lawn mowers that are easy to handle and have low operating &maintenance cost. However, increase in popularity of artificial turf constraints the growth of the market.



In 2020, North America dominated the global lawn mowers market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown with high CAGR, owing to growth in use of lawn mowers for maintaining turf in luxury residential complexes, golf courses, and sports facilities.



The advancements in cordless land mowers technologies have significantly increased the usability of lawn mowers for residential purposes owing to ease of usability and lower maintenance costs. Non-electric lawn mowers are extensively used for maintaining turf in commercial spaces such as golf courses and large sports facilities, owing to their higher cutting capacity and long range. In addition, the development of robotic lawn mowers enables the user to maintain turf with minimal efforts.



Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the non-residential is anticipated to grow rapidly, during the forecast period, owing to launch of more powerful lawn mowers and increased popularity of robotic lawn mowers.



For instance, in August 2019, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., launched HRN216PKA, HRN216VKA, HRN216VLA, and the HRN216VYA under its new HRN216 Series of lawn mowers that have more power, have a rugged design, offer ease of operation, and require less maintenance. The lawn mowers are powered by Honda GCV170 engine that offers higher power and torque. And Segway Inc., has developed Navimow, which is an automated robotic mower that uses virtual boundaries for operations and eliminates the need for complicated wiring.



However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the lawn mowers market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of lawn mowers manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply lawn mower components; and has negatively influenced the growth of the market.

However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of lawn mower companies.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging lawn mowers market trends and dynamics

Depending on type, the ride-on mowers dominated the lawn mower market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the robotic mower segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

By end user, residential segment registered highest revenue in2020

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years

The key players within the lawn mowers market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the lawn mower industry

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market

In-depth lawn mowers market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Competition Analysis

The major market participants profiled in this report include

Andreas Stihl AG & Co KG

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Husqvarna Group

Koki Holdings Co

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Stiga SpA

Textron

The Toro Company

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Consumer Interest in Gardening Activities

Use of Lawn Mowers to Maintain Public Facilities

Increase in Adoption of Cordless Lawn Mowers

Restraints

High Adoption of Artificial Turf

Opportunity

Emergence of Remote-Controlled and Gps-Equipped Products

Key Segments

By Type

Ride-On Mower

Push Mower

Robotic Mower

By End User

Residential

Non-Residential

By Fuel

Electronic

Non-Electronic

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dtph2

Attachment