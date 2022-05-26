New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281028/?utm_source=GNW

The global nutritional feed additives market is expected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2021 to $6.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow to $9.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.



The nutritional feed additives market consists of sales of nutritional feed additives which are used to improve animals’ nutrition.Nutrition feed additives are an important portion of nutrition that enhances the yield and quality of food.



Nutrition feed additives improve the overall gut health, digestion process, and appetite. This market includes companies that produce nutritional feed additives such as enzymes, antioxidants, acidifiers, probiotics, prebiotics, and others.



The main additive types of nutritional feed additives are antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, prebiotics, probiotics, flavors and sweeteners, pigments, binders, and minerals.Antibiotics are medications that aid in the treatment of bacterial illnesses.



They accomplish this by either killing the bacteria or preventing them from replicating or reproducing.The nutritional feed additives are available in various forms such as dry, liquid, and other forms that are used on ruminants, poultry, swine, and aquatic livestock.



The additives are distributed through direct, indirect, hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, and online retail channels.



North America was the largest region in the nutritional feed additives market in 2021.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the nutritional feed additives market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives Market.Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high-quality meat is also increasing.



Thus, to deliver high-quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight.This increases the yield and productivity and hence, the demand for nutritional feed additives.



Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 billion pounds every year.



The stringent regulations act as one of the major restraining factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives market.There are many mandatory documents, required to be approved before approving the nutritional feed which delays the approval process.



Therefore, the product launch and expansion of companies in new regional markets will be delayed.For instance, China’s AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) issued 2 reports for the nutrition feed additive companies to get their product registered and approved by the concerned Chinese authority before selling it in the China market.



The report also made it compulsory for all the exporters to have a license to sell their nutrition feed additive products in the Chinese market which delays the nutritional feed additives from reaching the stores.



Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market.When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have fewer side effects and also improve yield.



Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive ’Govahnika-Biosheera’ which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.



In September 2020, Adisseo acquired Framelco G for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the company will enhance the growth of specialties to become the world leader in the field of specialty feed ingredients in animal nutrition.



Framelco G is a family-owned multinational company that develops and manufactures feed additives and drinking water solutions for livestock production.



The countries covered in the nutritional feed additives market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





