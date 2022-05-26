New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281027/?utm_source=GNW



The global veterinary antibiotics market is expected to grow from $0.28 billion in 2021 to $0.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market is expected to grow to $0.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.



The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services.Veterinary antibiotics are used to fight against infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria.



The veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.



The main product types of veterinary antibiotics include anti-parasitic, anti-bacterial, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and other products.Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) act as a bridge between the production and activity of prostaglandins (enzymes) implicated in inflammation.



Approved veterinary NSAIDs are used in companion animal care to reduce the pain and swelling linked with osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The administration of veterinary antibiotics includes premixes, injections, oral powders, oral solutions, and other administration used on farm animals and companion animals.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market.The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market.Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans.



Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens salmonella and campylobacter are present in the intestines of these animals.Zoonotic diseases are also a potential threat to humans as they get transferred through the food chain.



A study conducted by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused due to zoonotic diseases.In addition, the highest incidences per 100,000 population in the USA are caused due to infectious diseases such as campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella.



Therefore, there is a need to diagnose these diseases in animals at an early stage, which is a major driver of the veterinary antibiotics market.



The rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market.Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treat the infection from the same type of microbe.



This can be a result of using antibiotics more than the prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics including a ban on antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.



Increasing collaboration between companies is an emerging trend in the veterinary antibiotics market.Collaboration offer companies to combine technologies and a wide range, more diversified portfolio of products to work with, and it also improves the quality of the antibiotics and the speed at which they are producing.



Therefore, companies in the veterinary antibiotics market are focusing on collaborations. For example, in April 2019, Bayer AG entered into a strategic collaboration with Adiva GmbH to develop therapeutic antibodies for veterinary medicine.



The veterinary antibiotics prescription drugs market is regulated by Section 503(f) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of FDA.According to this law, the veterinary antibiotics drug labels are mandated to include a caution statement that states that these drugs can only be used with the permission of a licensed veterinarian.



The sale and use of antibiotics prescription drugs without a prescription are usually reported to the FDA and strict action is taken based on it. Hence, regulations such as these would regulate veterinary antibiotics manufacturers and sellers.



The countries covered in the veterinary antibiotics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





