Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Report 2022-2027: Breakdown by Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin, & Hyperimmune Globulin

The global blood plasma derivatives market reached a value of US$ 40.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 59.8 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Blood plasma derivatives are concentrates of specific proteins prepared from plasma that are obtained through fractionation process. Factor VIII, immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, factor IX and fresh frozen are some of the common blood plasma derivatives.

They are rich in proteins, minerals, salts, hormones, vitamins and protease inhibitors, due to which they are widely used to kill viruses that cause hepatitis B, hemophilia A, bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency, hepatitis C, hypogammaglobulinemia, hemophilia B and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Apart from this, blood plasma derivatives assist in enhancing nutrition, controlling body temperature and coagulation of blood, maintaining osmotic pressure, enhancing respiration and excretion, and regulating acid-base balance. Blood plasma derivatives are commonly stored at hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and blood transfusion centers.



Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Trends

The increasing geriatric population that are more susceptible to developing infectious diseases are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Blood plasma contains immunoglobulins that play an important role in the development of immunity and maintain the osmotic pressure in blood vessels, which further prevents the onset immunodeficiency disorders and hemophilia. Moreover, the widespread product adoption to treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients by convalescent plasma treatment is favoring the market growth.

Additionally, various technological innovations in the fractionation process that aids in separating protein concentrates and various components of blood plasma for clinical purposes are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. In line with this, the development of advanced preservation methods, along with the significant improvements in encased procedures for developing targeted therapeutic products are further augmenting the market growth.

Other factors, including significant growth in the healthcare industry, increasing awareness regarding blood and plasma donation and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote blood donation camps, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global blood plasma derivatives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global blood plasma derivatives market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global blood plasma derivatives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

CSL Limited

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand's Disease

Others

Breakup by End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

5 Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



