Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2022

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to grow from $6.82 billion in 2021 to $7.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The market is expected to grow to $9.47 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals.These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and the transmission of microorganisms in the animal population.



Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving animal health, which also prevents the transmission of diseases from animals to humans.



The various types of veterinary vaccines are live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other vaccine types.Inactivated vaccines differ from live but attenuated vaccines as they are made up of dead, or inactivated, viruses and bacteria.



The disease types are anaplasmosis, canine parvovirus, foot and mouth disease, Newcastle disease, distemper disease, influenza, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome and the application areas include livestock vaccines, and companion animal vaccines.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary vaccines market in 2021.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary vaccines market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in the number of animals suffering from a range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market According to the estimates from a report by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, a total of 3289 number of new TB herd incidents were detected in England Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic disease that usually affects animals such as cattle, but it can affect all mammals causing a general state of illness, coughing and eventually lead to death.However, the disease can be treated with specific antibiotics that kill the TB bacteria.



This rising prevalence of diseases in animals is expected to drive the veterinary vaccines market during the forecast period.



High storage costs are acting as a major restraint for the growth of the veterinary vaccine market.Improper storage conditions and delays in shipping can cause vaccines to lose their desired immune properties.



For example, during transportation, vaccines can undergo biodegradation, if they are not transported within the required temperature limits.Thus, special care is required for the transportation of the vaccines to maintain the efficiency of the vaccines, which increases the storage and transportation cost for the vaccines.



According to a report published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), approximately 35% of vaccines lost their potencies during the shipment, as they were stored at abnormal temperatures. Thus, high storage costs for vaccines are expected to result in additional costs for manufacturing companies and limit the growth of the market.



Companies in the veterinary vaccines market are increasingly looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations to enter into new geographies and to share the Research & Development projects.For example, in 2020, the Pirbright Institute, a UK-based animal disease research institute, partnered with ECO Animal Health, a UK-based Pharmaceutical company, and the Vaccine Group (TVG) to develop porcine respiratory and reproductive syndrome virus (PRRSV) vaccines.



The vaccine group is a biotechnology company that develops animal vaccines and is based in Plymouth, UK.Similarly, MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co with headquarters in the US, made a strategic partnership with Vinovo.



This partnership will help MSD Animal Health to combine its unique broad vaccine product line and Vinovo’s vaccine delivery system to the vaccination process, thus improving bird welfare, and reducing vaccine reactions. Also, Wageningen bio veterinary research made a strategic alliance with Ceva with headquarters in Switzerland, to improve their Research on the global threat of emerging and reemerging diseases for animals.



The veterinary vaccines market is regulated by authorities such as European Medical Agency and the US Center for Veterinary Biologics.For instance, veterinary vaccine companies in Europe are required to adhere to European technical requirements mentioned in Annex 1, Title II, to Directive 2001/82/EC, as amended by Directive 2009/9/EC, and the European Pharmacopoeia (Ph.



Eur.). According to these regulations, veterinary vaccines are required to undergo safety tests before getting approval, where vaccines are classified into activated vaccines and inactivated Vaccines. Inactivated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should have a dose that is double the standard dose. In inactivated vaccines, each batch of vaccines should be ten times the standard dose for the active vaccines. Activated vaccines are usually tested by in vitro titration, while serological tests are commonly used for inactivated vaccines.



The countries covered in the veterinary vaccines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





