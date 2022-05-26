Global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market would Register a Healthy Growth Rate USD 1008.78 million by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global plating on plastics (POP) market is expected to grow from USD 537 million in 2019 to USD 1008.78 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The substantial growth of the consumer electronics industry in the region is expected to drive the market growth. The advancements in the technologies with the coming of IoT, virtual reality, and robotics in the consumer electronics and increasing preferences towards smart offices will fuel the market growth. The US is a significant contributor to the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in manufacturing capabilities in the region, especially electronics and automobile, is expected to drive the market growth. The developing economies mainly, China and India are major contributors to the regional growth.

Some of the leading players of the market include Bolta Werke, Atotech, Cybersheild, SRG Global Inc, Chromoplastica, Sharretts Plating Company (SPC), Dow Chemical Company, Sarrel, Dixline Corporation, Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd, BIA Kunststoff- und Galvanotechnik (BIA), Grohe AG, MacDermid Inc, JCU Corporation, Arteraft Planting, Phillips Plating Corporation, and Enthone. The strategies adopted by the leading players include research and development, innovative product launches, collaborations and partnerships for market expansion, and increasing product portfolio.



This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of plastic, finish, application, and regions. On the basis of plastic, the market can be divided into PC, ABS, PC/ABS, PET, PEI, PBT, PEEK, LCP, PP, and nylon. The Acrylonitrile-Butadiene styrene (ABS) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The plastic can be easily engraved, contains excellent adhesion of important metals, and is cost-effective driving the market growth. The ABS/PC segment is expected to portray the highest growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of finish, the market can be divided into chrome, nickel, and copper. Chrome finish is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The attractive look, resistance to rust, and excellent surface finish provided by chrome finish is expected to drive the market growth. On the basis of application, the market can be divided into domestic fittings, automotive, and electronics and electrical. The automotive industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rise in regulatory requirements of the government bodies regarding CO2 emissions is expected to drive the market growth.

The rising demand for the product across multiple applications like electronics, automotive etc. is expected to drive the market growth. The increase in the stringent regulations regarding CO2 emissions has resulted in the automobile producers to manufacture lightweight commercial vehicles through plastic plating, boosting the market growth. The technological advancements in the process of coating to improve the overall product quality is also expected to contribute to the market growth.

The global plating on plastics (POP) market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

