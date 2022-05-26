Global neurovascular devices market size to reach USD 4590 million by 2028

Pune, India, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, the global neurovascular devices market size is predicted to reach USD 4,590 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2022-2028. Rising investments towards expansion and development of advanced healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing geriatric population are some of the prime factors fueling the overall market size.





It entails a comprehensive study of backdated information and current dynamics, in order to predict the growth pattern of this marketplace over 2022-2028. The various market segmentations are also evaluated to understand the prevailing trends and revenue generating opportunities found in this industry vertical, further allowing for profit enticing decisions among investors.

It is worth noting that illnesses in which a part of the brain is temporarily or permanently impacted by bleeding or limited blood flow are referred to as neurovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Blood artery constriction, clot formation, blockage, and blood vessel rupture can all cause blood flow restrictions .

Moreover, atherosclerosis, aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and other neurovascular illnesses that affect the nervous system and brain, as well as the blood vascular system linked with them, are treated with neurovascular devices.

Thus, increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders and the mounting demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are favoring the overall market dynamics. However, the high cost of neurovascular devices and a scarcity of experienced specialists could act as major bottlenecks for the overall market expansion.

Overview of market segmentations

The global neurovascular devices market is analyzed based on product type, application spectrum, end-user reach, and geographical landscape.

By product type, the market is divided into access devices, angioplasty and stenting, embolization devices, and thrombectomy devices. Experts claim that the embolization devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to depict similar growth trends during the forecast duration.

On the basis of application spectrum, the market is bifurcated into ischemic strokes, cerebral artery stenosis, arteriovenous malformation and fistulas, cerebral aneurysm, and others. The ischemic strokes segment accounts for highest revenue share and is expected to maintain its growth momentum in the ensuing years, primarily to increasing cases of obesity and widespread adoption of unhealthy lifestyle.

The end-user analysis of this business space consists of specialized clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Summarizing the regional outlook

The geographical reach of the global neurovascular devices market spans across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand the fastest, owing to rising aging population and increasing prevalence of neurovascular illnesses in the region.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Access Devices

Guidewire

Microcatheter

Angioplasty and Stenting

Embolic Protection Systems

Carotid Stenting

Thrombectomy Devices

Liquid Embolic Agent

Flow Diverter

Embolic Coils

Embolization Devices

Snares

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Clot Retrieval Devices

Global Neurovascular Devices Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)

Ischemic Strokes

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others

Global Neurovascular Devices Market by End-user Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

The Rest of the World

Global Neurovascular Devices Market by Competitive Arena (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

EndoVasix Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MIVI Neuroscience Inc.

Oxford Endovascular Limited

Penumbra Inc.

Rapid Medical Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

