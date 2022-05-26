New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281020/?utm_source=GNW

The global veterinary laboratory testing services market is expected to grow from $20.55 billion in 2021 to $23.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The market is expected to grow to $34.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.



The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for animals.These services consist of various tests conducted for the diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals.



The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography, and endocrinology-related assessments.



The main technologies of veterinary laboratory testing services are clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and other technologies.Clinical Biochemistry is the branch of laboratory medicine concerned with the detection of chemicals (both natural and synthetic) in blood, urine, and other bodily fluids.



The veterinary laboratory testing services are beneficial for pet animals and livestock and are used by veterinary hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, in-house testing, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary laboratory testing market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary laboratory testing market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The veterinary laboratory testing services market is being driven by the rising prevalence of disease epidemics in animals.For instance, cattle are getting infected by a wide group of pathogens, which is leading to a rise in the number of laboratory tests done for cattle.



Moreover, livestock globally is getting vulnerable to infectious diseases caused by pathogens and viruses.For instance, Salmonella and Campylobacter are the two most common zoonotic pathogens that are present in the intestine tract of animals, such as chicken, swine, and cattle, and are leading causes of foodborne disease worldwide.



These diseases get passed through the food chain to humans which is a potential threat.Therefore, efforts to curb these infections in animals are driving the market for Veterinary Laboratory Testing.



The FoodNet system (Center for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) identified 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths. The highest incidences per 100,000 population were for Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Shigella(these are organisms causing Bacterial gastroenteritis which is a digestive problem) in the USA.



The veterinary laboratory testing services market is being restrained by a lack of animal healthcare awareness in emerging markets, which is responsible for causing many animal-related diseases to go untreated.Some of the animal illnesses are often unknown or undiagnosed due to the lack of awareness.



For instance, in emerging countries like India, China, and South Africa, diseases like rabies which can be detected through veterinary testing are often left undiagnosed which results in the deaths of a large number of people, who are bitten by rabid animals in these countries.For example, more than 55,000 people globally die of rabies every year and around 30,000 of these cases were from India.



According to Prof Andrew Leisewitz from the University of Pretoria, around 27,000 cases of animal rabies were reported but the estimated number of actual cases was much higher. Such lack of awareness, especially in emerging markets, is restraining the veterinary laboratory testing services market.



The companies in the veterinary laboratory testing services are increasingly adopting multiple testing panels.A test panel is a pre-decided group of medical tests to be used in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of the animal disease.



The test panels are normally composed of individual laboratory tests which are grouped by specimen type, the methodology used, or by the most frequently requested tests.Multiple test panels offer various advantages such as labor efficiency, automation, and reduced costs, achieved by conducting a large number of tests daily.



For instance, Abaxis Inc. is using multiple single-use test panels designed to address several conditions, wherein just 3 to 4 drops of blood are required to deliver up to 14 precise results.



The veterinary laboratory testing services market in the US is subject to regulations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The CDC requires the professionals responsible for conducting the tests to undergo technical training at the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL).



The veterinary laboratory personnel is required to conduct the tests licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture(USDA) as per the label instructions or the official protocols provided by the NVSL.Further, the CDC requires the laboratory personnel to test only those samples submitted by accredited veterinarians and report the test results within 48 hours of completion.



Laboratory inspections must be conducted by animal health officials periodically.



In September 2019, Zoetis acquired Phoenix lab for an undisclosed amount.Phoenix Central laboratory is a full-service veterinary laboratory company that provides veterinary diagnostic services based in Mukilteo, USA.



The company was founded in the year 1988.



The countries covered in the veterinary laboratory testing services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





