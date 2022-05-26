At 1.90% CAGR, Global Lignin Market Size Worth USD 1,028.70 Million by 2028: Industry Trends, Share, Demand, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report | Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Lignin Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028” in its research database.

How big is the Lignin Market?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Lignin Market size & share was worth of USD 851.68 million in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 1,028.70 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 1.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Lignin? Lignin Market Coverage & Overview:

Increasing the use of the product in insecticides and pesticides, which helps to prevent microbial attacks and control weed growth, will fuel market growth in the coming years. The pulp and paper industry's growing need for this polymer is anticipated to boost lignin's market growth once again. One of the major trends in the market during the forecast period is the leading manufacturer's constant technological advancement.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 851.68 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,028.70 Million CAGR Growth Rate 1.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Borgward Logotech, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Domtar Corporation, Damson Fabriker AB (Aditya Birla), Stora Enso Oyj, Burgo Group Spa, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Company, The Dallas Group of America, Inc., Liquid Lignin Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Metsa Group, Suzano SA, Ingevity Corporation, Sigma Aldrich, West Fraser, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, Downstream Potential, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Lignin Market: Dynamics

Lignin has numerous advantages, including illness prevention, antioxidants, sustainability, and widespread availability, all of which will help the industry grow. Bioplastics will expand and gain market share as environmental rules strengthen and demand packaging rises due to changing consumer lifestyles. Significant population growth has resulted in the development of the construction sector, thereby resulting in an increased demand for paints & coatings. Aromatic compounds are dynamic to produce paints & coatings and lignin is among the primary sources of aromatic bio-based substrate, which will fuel the market forecasts.

However, the Lack of awareness regarding the benefits and use of the product coupled with the minimal regulatory initiatives by the government is expected to hamper the market growth of lignin.

Lignin Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has impacted practically every market, including lignin. The outbreak has affected the animal feed supply chain, affecting global consumption and output. Animals need feed supplements since they can't get enough nutrition from regular diet. New technologies that use lignin as an energy source and sort woody biomass to improve wood output will boost the market. It's also used to make liquid wood for steering wheel segments, phone housings, and musical instruments, bolstering the market.

Strong lignin producers drive demand during coronavirus pandemics. Top lignin market companies rely on product innovation to generate profits throughout the pandemic. Increasing production and demand for concrete additives will drive the worldwide lignin market. In the future, lignin will be used as a dye, animal feed, and concrete additive. Rising demand for lignin as an organic additive will drive the global lignin market.

Lignin Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of Downstream Potential, in 2021, the carbon fibers category accounted for the biggest share of the global lignin market. The market is expected to develop due to the rising demand from the wind energy and aerospace and defense industries. Furthermore, in the coming years, the implementation of severe eco-friendly policies in both developed and emerging countries is expected to fuel the market.

By product, in the oil and gas business, lignosulfonates are employed to reduce mud viscosity during deep oil well drilling. Lignosulfonates are also utilized to make smooth clay slips for use in ceramics. In addition, increased demand for lignosulfonate in concrete admixtures is a key driver of the worldwide lignin market. As a result of these causes, demand for lignosulfonates lignin is expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lignin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 1.90% over the forecast period.

In term of revenue, The Lignin market was valued at around US$ 851.68 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,028.70 million, by 2028.

In terms of product, the lignosulphonates became the largest product segment in the lignin market in 2021, and their domination is expected to continue across the forecast timeframe.

Macromolecules have the largest market share in terms of applications. Carbon fibers are popular because aerospace and auto sectors need lighter materials.

On the basis of region, the Europe dominates the global lignin market and is anticipated to continue doing so. Due to technological advancements in biotechnological extraction procedures, lignin biorefinery production capabilities will grow, improving product availability.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lignin industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lignin Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lignin Industry?

What segments does the Lignin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lignin Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

Europe has a major share in the global lignin market and is expected to hold its leading position in upcoming years. Due to an increase in the production capacities of lignin biorefineries, which will improve product availability due to technological advancements in the biotechnological extraction processes. Rising trends in the manufacturing of products from bio-based sources are expected to increase the regional market growth.

The manufacture of pulp and paper goods by prominent market players in the region is expected to boost lignin production. In Europe, severe limitations on greenhouse gas emissions have created new market prospects for bio-based polymer manufacture.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global lignin market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Lignin Market:

Borgward Logotech

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Domtar Corporation

Damson Fabriker AB (Aditya Birla)

Stora Enso Oyj

Burgo Group Spa

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Company

The Dallas Group of America, Inc.

Liquid Lignin Company

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Metsa Group

Suzano SA

Ingevity Corporation

Sigma Aldrich

West Fraser

The global lignin market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Low Purity Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Kraft Lignin

Others

By Application

Macromolecules

Aromatics

By Downstream Potential

Vanillin

Carbon Fiber

Phenol

BTX

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



