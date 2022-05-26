Global Transformers Core Market Outlook Report 2022: Players to Focus on Advancing the Technologies, Product Launches, and Signing Merger and Acquisition Deals

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transformers Core Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transformers Core Market is anticipated to grow with a value CAGR of 3.6% over 2019-2028.

The transformer core delivers a magnetic path to channel flux. The use of highly permeable material and better core construction techniques helps in providing a desirable, low reluctance flux path and confining lines of flux to the core.

This core is constructed with many thin strips of grain-oriented silicon steel, known as laminations, which are electrically separated from each other by thin coatings of insulating material. This is essential to reduce the no-load losses of the transformer. The rising demand for electricity generation and infrastructural development activities have driven the market.



Top Driver: The increased preference for Renewable sources of Energy has driven the Market



The increased preference for Renewable Sources of Energy and, increasing investments for advancing in the electronic infrastructure have primarily contributed to the Market. Moreover, the increase in the preference for transformer core in the power industry has promoted market growth. The growth in industrialization and urbanization and in developing economies have positively impacted the market growth. The government initiatives to promote renewable energy sources have further boosted the market.



Power Transformer has obtained the highest growth in the Global Transformers Core Market



Based on the Transformer type, the market is bifurcated into Power Transformer, Distributor Transformer, and Others. The Power Transformer, the segment has held the most significant growth. Power Transformer is also expected to rise with the highest growth in the forecast period. The Power Transformer is used to transfer electrical energy from any part of the electrical or electronic circuit among the generator and the distribution primary circuits. These transformers are used in distribution systems to interface step up and step down the voltage



Based on the design, the market is segmented into Closed-core and Shell-core. The Closed-core segment has held in the lucrative share and is anticipated to rise with a significant CAGR in the forecast.



The Asia Pacific to rule the Regional Market due to the increase in demand for Electricity



The rise in demand for electricity and a growing number of power projects are the prime factors for the regional growth of the market. The rise in industrialization and urbanization and focus on using renewable sources of energy for electricity generation have boosted the regional market.

The countries like India, China, are the major contributors to the regional market growth. The growing number of commercial buildings like Multiplex, Shopping malls, offices have positively impacted the regional market. North America has accounted for a remarkable share in the region owing to the development of advanced infrastructure



Players to Focus on advancing the technologies, Product Launches, and signing merger and acquisition deals.



The Competitors are focusing on developing new technologies, product launches, and signing merger and acquisition deals. The major competitors of the Transformers Core Market are Siemens, ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, Ferroxcube International Holding B.V., and Fuji Electric.



Mitsubishi Electric: Mitsubishi Electric, is the leading competitor of the Transformers Core Market. In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric, is, had announced that it had announced the acquisition of Iconics. This acquisition was made by Mitsubishi Electric to expand its Edgecross edge computing platform.



ABB: ABB, is one of the major competitors of the Transformers Core Market. In July 2018 ABB had announced that they have completed its acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, the acquisition was made to strengthen ABB's capabilities in electrification and to expand its geographic presence in the North American market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

1.1 Market Vision

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Research Practice

2.1 Our Research Methodology

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Assumptions for the study

2.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Transformers Core Market Forces

5.1 What's Driving the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6 Global Transformers Core Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Transformers Core Market Value, 2019 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Transformers Core Market Analysis, by Transformer type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Transformers Core Market- By Transformer type

7.2.1 Transformers Core Market- Power Transformer

7.2.2 Transformers Core Market- Distributor Transformer

7.2.3 Transformers Core Market- Others



Chapter 8 Global Transformers Core Market Analysis, by Design

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Findings for Transformers Core Market- By Design

8.2.1 Transformers Core Market- Closed-core

8.2.2 Transformers Core Market- Shell-core



Chapter 9 Transformers Core Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings for Transformers Core Market- By region

9.2 Overview

9.2.1 Global Transformers Core Market Analysis, By Transformer type, 2019 - 2026

9.2.2 Global Transformers Core Market Analysis, By Design , 2019 - 2026



Chapter 10 Market Competition Analysis

10.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019

10.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

10.1.3 Recent Developments



Chapter 11 Company Profiles- Snapshot

11.1 Siemens Business

11.1.1 Fundamentals

11.1.2 Financial Snapshots

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 ABB Ltd.

11.3 Crompton Greaves

11.4 Mitsubishi Electric

11.5 Hitachi

11.6 Toshiba

11.7 Ferroxcube International Holding B.V.

11.8 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pb9kf0