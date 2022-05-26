MRC Global Selected as PVF Products Provider for PBF Energy’s Renewable Diesel Project at Chalmette Refinery

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) announced that Chalmette Refining (CR) has selected MRC Global (US) Inc. as the primary pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) products provider for CR’s Renewable Diesel Project in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. Chalmette Refining is a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), one of the largest independent refiners in North America.



The renewable diesel plant will include a pretreatment unit at the manufacturing site that will enable Chalmette Refining to process renewable materials such as soybean and corn oil, as well as other bio-based fats and oils, into feedstocks for the primary unit. When completed, the production unit will have a nameplate capacity of 20,000 barrels per day of renewable fuel, with start-up expected in the first half of 2023.

MRC Global is also the primary agreement provider of PVF products and services to PBF’s six US refineries, which includes all project and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs.

“We have a long history with PBF, and we appreciate their trust in MRC Global to support this strategic energy transition project,” said Rob Saltiel, MRC Global President and CEO. “Our technical expertise, quality processes, location footprint, and proven record of reliable service to PBF have enabled this exciting opportunity for our company.”

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy and industrial end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 210 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers 250,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact:

Monica Broughton

Investor Relations

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847