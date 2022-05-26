Global Drone Market Report 2021-2026 with Market Share and Revenue Estimates of 27 Hardware Brands

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Drone Market Sector Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report provides the most accurate depiction of global drone shipments and hardware revenues over the past two years and a forecast for the growth of drone hardware sales over the next five years.
The report offers not just overviews of general shipments, but detailed, by-model data for leading brands, including DJI, who accounts for the vast majority of the market.
The report features 18 figures and 12 tables offering insight and analysis on:
- The number of units, by model, being sold by leading Chinese brands in 2019 and 2020.
- Size of each market sector across each region.
- Forecast, by market sector, for global drone hardware sales
- Global market share and revenue estimates of 27 hardware brands
- Detailed analysis of growth trends across Consumer Imaging, Enterprise Imaging, Agriculture Spraying and Creative Professional sectors
Why This Report?
The publisher believes this report is the most accurate and detailed assessment of drone hardware sales to date.
To their knowledge, the research team is the first organization to leverage (and translate) customs data from China and use that to provide real data to industry stakeholders.
With the insights in this report, your organization will be better suited to understand what drones are selling into the market today, at what prices and how these different product categories are trending.
Whereas other reports may be able to offer general guidance, the detailed nature of the Drone Hardware Sector Report lets you quantify various opportunities and the sales of existing models.
Methodology
The initial market sizings for 2019 and 2020 come from a mixed analysis of customs data, public drone company's financials and the 2020 survey data.
With the overlapping datasets, the publisher was able to both validate the assumptions and de-bias the survey data to make estimates about new, private companies.
The forecast for 2021 - 2026 assumes a diminishing growth rate, with different rates for various sectors of the market, accounting for regional variance. The varying growth rates are set by analysing current trends and discussions with industry stakeholders.
Companies Covered
This report covers 27 different drone hardware companies, with a differing amount of data provided depending on availability. For the first four key players, the publisher has included monthly sales and revenues by drone model.
- DJI
- XAG
- Autel Robotics
- Parrot Group
- Draganfly
- Skydio
- Altavian
- Aeryon Labs
- FreeFly
- Flyability
- Wingtra
- Microdrone
- Teal
- Yuneec
- Inspired Flight
- Vantage
- Delair
- Quantum Systems
- Hybrid Project
- PowerVision
- SwellPro
- Walkera
- FiMi
- XiaoMi
- Zero-X
- TTA
- Eagle Brother
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. ABOUT THIS STUDY
- How to read this report
- Background
- Methodology
- Glossary
- Demographics
3. KEY INSIGHTS
- Insight 1 - On Business/Agency Spending
- Insight 2 - Security Claims Market Impact
- Insight 3 - COVID-19 Effect Across Stakeholder Type
- Insight 4 - Industrial Use vs. Photo/Video Use Breakdown
- Insight 5 - Drone Price Adjustments
- Insight 6 - Drone Brand Hardware Market Shifts
- Insight 7 - Changes to Preffered Purchase Channels
- Insight 8 - Software Market Makeup and Brand Share
- Insight 9 - Service Provider Revenues and Sustainability
- Insight 10 - Key Hurdles to Industry Growth
4. UNDERSTANDING SEGMENTS AND VERTICALS
- Understanding Purchases
- Drone Distribution Businesses
- It's Still a Multirotor Aircraft World
- Primary Uses of Drones
- Security Concerns Impact on Purchases
- What Factors Drive Purchasing Decisions
- Bottom line
- Understanding Service Providers
- Aging, But Not Growing
- Industry Targets
- Drone Pilot Networks
- Bottom line
- Understanding Business and Public Agency Users
- Top Industrial Uses
- Program Maturity and Outsourcing
- Program Heritage - Is Adoption "Bottom-Up" or "Top-Down"?
- Bottom line
- Understanding Software Services
- Drone Operations Management Software
- Insights / Analytics Software
- Bottom Line
5. DETAILED FINDINGS
Section 1 - Drone Aircraft and Payload Purchases
- Drone aircraft type
- Top drone brands
- Price points
- Place of purchase
- Purchase objective
- Use by price point
- Payloads
- Additional mounted accessories
- Purchasing decision factors & security requirements
- Impact of security claims about Chinese products
Section 2 - Service Providers
- Length of service
- Size of service businesses
- Drone aircraft utilization
- Services offered
- Training
- Growth prospects
- COVID-19 impact on service providers
- Impact of Chinese security concerns
- Pilot networks
Section 3 - Business and Public Agency Users
- Services performed or purchased
- Program maturity
- Outsourcing and service provider used
- Business or agency revenue and program size
- Aircraft utilization
- Training
- Drone program heritage
- Drone spend and growth prospects
- COVID-19 impact on business and agency users
Section 4 - Software Services
- Software types
- Consumption preferences & stakeholder access
- Drone operations management software
- Insights/analytics software
6. ABOUT
7. LICENSE AGREEMENT
8. APPENDIX: QUESTIONS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj8eqf