Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market is expected to grow from $0.65 billion in 2021 to $0.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The market is expected to grow to $1.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.



The veterinary anesthesia equipment market consists of sales of veterinary anesthesia equipment and related services. Veterinary anesthesia equipment is used to deliver anesthetic agents into patients’ bodies to prevent pain or discomfort during surgical procedures.



The main types of veterinary anesthesia equipment market are standalone anesthesia machines, portable anesthesia machines and are used for small and large animals.The standalone anesthesia machines refer to the equipment that provides anesthesia to the animals.



These are used in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, emergency service centers, veterinary homecare settings.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases in dogs and cats is driving the market for veterinary anesthesia equipment used during oral examinations.Diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases, dental cleaning requires pet animals to be under general anesthesia as it is difficult to handle animals when they are awake and conscious.



According to the American Veterinary Dental College, periodontal disease is the most common clinical condition occurring in adult dogs and cats. Thus, the rising prevalence of oral diseases in pet animals is increasing the demand for veterinary anesthesia equipment driving the market growth.



The high prices of veterinary anesthetic equipment are acting as a restraint on the market.It is expensive for small veterinary hospitals and clinics to buy and maintain anesthesia equipment, thereby limiting market penetration.



The high price of the equipment can be attributed to the advanced technology used in the equipment.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are introducing products with advanced features to provide safe and reliable treatment.The new products being introduced offer solutions to problems like power failure, battery failure or exhaustion, and failure of electronic components.



Companies such as DRE veterinary and Supera have been investing in introducing anesthetic machines with safety features.



Manufacturers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are required to adhere to stringent regulations set by various regulatory bodies.For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) regulates the market for veterinary devices in the USA.



The FDA issues guidelines concerning manufacturing, procuring, packaging, branding, selling, and usage of medical devices. Also, the FDA encourages veterinarians and pet owners to report defects in veterinary medical equipment.



The countries covered in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, and USA.





