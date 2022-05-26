Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

- Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Increased 23.7% to $461.0 million -



- EPS for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 was $0.78 and Adjusted EPS was $0.79 -

- Increases Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions, Expects Fiscal 2023 EPS in Range of $2.85-$3.15 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our momentum continued into fiscal first quarter 2023 with strong operating leverage across each of our segments, which combined for a 24% increase in revenue and a 66% increase in earnings per share. Our Agriculture segment benefited from robust demand, which was supported by an increase in equipment deliveries from our suppliers following a delay in fiscal fourth quarter 2022. Our Construction segment continued to demonstrate improved levels of pre-tax profitability as we achieve operating improvements across our optimized footprint. While revenue growth in our International segment was negatively affected by the conflict in Ukraine, it is impacting our operations less than originally anticipated as our Ukrainian customers continue to farm, requiring Titan's support for equipment, parts and service. Our business across our European footprint proved to be resilient to the conflict's indirect effects and was able to generate an improvement in pre-tax income margins despite a slight decrease in revenue. We remain positive on the broader environment, despite some of the recent market turbulence, and continue to expect another exceptional year at Titan Machinery."

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue increased to $461.0 million compared to $372.7 million in the first quarter last year. Equipment sales were $356.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $276.0 million in the first quarter last year. Parts sales were $68.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $62.6 million in the first quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $29.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $27.7 million in the first quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $6.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $6.4 million in the first quarter last year.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $88.7 million, compared to $71.0 million in the first quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin increased to 19.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 19.0% in the first quarter last year. Gross profit margin primarily increased due to stronger equipment margins, which were partially offset by revenue mix, with a greater proportion of equipment revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, versus higher margin parts and service revenue, as compared to the first quarter of the prior year.

Operating expenses increased by $7.7 million to $64.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $56.4 million in the first quarter last year, primarily due to higher variable expenses on increased revenues. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 120 basis points to 13.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 15.1% of revenue in the prior year period.

Floorplan and other interest expense of $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was flat as compared to the same period last year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, net income was $17.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.78, compared to net income of $10.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.47, for the first quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $17.8 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.79, compared to adjusted net income of $10.4 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.46, for the first quarter of last year.

The Company generated $30.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $19.8 million in the first quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $318.5 million, compared to $229.6 million in the first quarter last year. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $16.4 million, compared to $11.2 million of pre-tax income in the first quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $67.0 million, compared to $68.6 million in the first quarter last year. While revenue was slightly lower versus the prior year period due to the lost sales contributions from the Company’s fiscal 2022, fourth quarter divestiture of construction stores in Montana and Wyoming and our fiscal 2023, first quarter divestiture of our consumer products store in North Dakota, same-store sales increased 24.9% primarily due to increased equipment demand. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.2 million, which included a pre-tax gain of $1.4 million associated with the consumer products store sale, and compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $75.5 million, compared to $74.5 million in the first quarter last year. Pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.3 million, which included a $0.7 million estimated bad debt provision in our Ukraine business primarily as a result of the on-going conflict with Russia in that region. This compares to pre-tax income of $2.8 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $147.1 million. Inventories increased to $494.2 million as of April 30, 2022, compared to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022. This inventory increase includes increases in new equipment inventory of $65.6 million and parts inventory of $8.0 million, which is partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in used equipment inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $188.9 million on $751.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of April 30, 2022, compared to $135.4 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2022.

In the first three months of fiscal 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $5.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $27.0 million in the first three months of fiscal 2022.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Meyer concluded, "We closed our acquisition of Mark's Machinery in April, which followed our acquisition of Jaycox Implement in December 2021, and are very happy with their full integration, immediate accretion and valuable contributions to the Titan culture. We remain active with our pipeline of potential acquisition candidates as we seek to grow the business through quality acquisitions in addition to our continuous focus on organic growth."

Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2023 modeling assumptions.

Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture(1) Up 27-32% Up 22-27% Construction(2) Down 10-15% Down 12-17% International(3) Down 0-5% Down 8-13% Diluted EPS(4) $2.85 - $3.15 $2.55 - $2.85 (1) Includes the full year impact of the Jaycox acquisition, which closed in December 2021, and the partial year impact of the Mark's Machinery acquisition, which closed in April 2022. (2) Includes the full year impact of the Montana and Wyoming divestiture in January 2022 and the partial year impact of the North Dakota divestiture in March 2022. Adjusting full year fiscal 2022 revenue by approximately $73 million, representing the fiscal 2022 revenue of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up approximately 10-15%. (3) Includes a reduction in revenue of approximately 50% (versus 75% previously) from our Ukraine subsidiary compared to fiscal 2022. (4) Includes an estimated loss of approximately $0.15 per share (versus $0.25 loss previously) for our Ukraine subsidiary.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 147,095 $ 146,149 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 84,870 94,287 Inventories, net 494,167 421,758 Prepaid expenses and other 22,223 28,135 Total current assets 748,355 690,329 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 183,489 178,243 Operating lease assets 53,980 56,150 Deferred income taxes 2,297 1,328 Goodwill 9,535 8,952 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 11,509 10,624 Other 1,032 1,041 Total noncurrent assets 261,842 256,338 Total Assets $ 1,010,197 $ 946,667 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,817 $ 25,644 Floorplan payable 188,881 135,415 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,270 5,876 Current operating lease liabilities 9,481 9,601 Deferred revenue 129,503 134,146 Accrued expenses and other 47,091 59,339 Income taxes payable 9,456 — Total current liabilities 417,499 374,721 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 81,974 74,772 Operating lease liabilities 53,284 55,595 Other long-term liabilities 3,956 4,374 Total long-term liabilities 141,215 136,747 Stockholders' Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 254,390 254,455 Retained earnings 200,456 182,916 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,363 ) (2,172 ) Total stockholders' equity 451,483 435,199 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,010,197 $ 946,667





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Revenue Equipment $ 356,366 $ 275,980 Parts 68,562 62,626 Service 29,522 27,702 Rental and other 6,557 6,398 Total Revenue 461,007 372,706 Cost of Revenue Equipment 310,234 243,676 Parts 47,310 44,440 Service 10,760 9,294 Rental and other 4,009 4,318 Total Cost of Revenue 372,313 301,728 Gross Profit 88,694 70,978 Operating Expenses 64,152 56,442 Income from Operations 24,542 14,536 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 492 665 Floorplan interest expense (254 ) (418 ) Other interest expense (1,196 ) (1,104 ) Income Before Income Taxes 23,584 13,679 Provision for Income Taxes 6,044 3,132 Net Income $ 17,540 $ 10,547 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.78 $ 0.47 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,321 22,179





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 17,540 $ 10,547 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,224 5,207 Other, net 1,739 2,359 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (69,321 ) (1,615 ) Manufacturer floorplan payable 51,069 19,657 Other working capital (930 ) (9,199 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 5,321 26,956 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (5,111 ) (9,126 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 836 135 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (7,675 ) — Other, net 6 7 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (11,944 ) (8,984 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 2,000 (9,141 ) Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases 6,672 3,281 Other, net (683 ) (974 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used) for Financing Activities 7,989 (6,834 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (420 ) (399 ) Net Change in Cash 946 10,739 Cash at Beginning of Period 146,149 78,990 Cash at End of Period $ 147,095 $ 89,729





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 318,548 $ 229,554 38.8 % Construction 66,964 68,608 (2.4)% International 75,495 74,544 1.3 % Total $ 461,007 $ 372,706 23.7% Income Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 16,449 $ 11,224 46.6 % Construction 3,210 138 n/m International 4,325 2,808 54.0 % Segment Income Before Income Taxes 23,984 14,170 69.3 % Shared Resources (400 ) (491 ) 18.5 % Total $ 23,584 $ 13,679 72.4 %





TITAN MACHINERY INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 2021 Adjusted Net Income Net Income $ 17,540 $ 10,547 Adjustments Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (1) 294 (129 ) Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 294 (129 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 17,834 $ 10,418 Adjusted Diluted EPS Diluted EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.47 Adjustments (2) Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (1) 0.01 (0.01 ) Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.01 (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.46 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes Income Before Income Taxes $ 23,584 $ 13,678 Adjustments Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 294 (129 ) Total Adjustments 294 (129 ) Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 23,878 $ 13,549 Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - International Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 4,325 $ 2,808 Adjustments Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 294 (129 ) Total Adjustments 294 (129 ) Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 4,619 $ 2,679 Adjusted EBITDA Net Income $ 17,540 $ 10,547 Adjustments Interest expense, net of interest income 1,110 1,052 Provision for income taxes 6,044 3,132 Depreciation and amortization 5,206 5,207 EBITDA 29,900 19,938 Adjustments Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 294 (129 ) Total Adjustments 294 (129 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,194 $ 19,809 (1) Due to the income tax valuation allowance on the Ukrainian subsidiary, there is no tax adjustments of the Ukraine remeasurement (gain)/loss for the quarters ending April 30, 2022 and 2021. (2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.



