IHT TO ANNOUNCE POSITIVE FISCAL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS SHORTLY, WITH 10-K FILING DELAYED

Phoenix, AZ, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) will be reporting shortly Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (February 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022), as well as solid revenues for Q1 of 2023 (February 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022).



On May 18, 2022, the Trust received a letter from the NYSE Regulation Department, informing the Trust it had not timely filed its annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accordingly, the NYSE Regulation’s official notice of noncompliance with NYSE American continued listing standards (“Filing Delinquency Notification”), was received. The Trust is now subject to the procedures and requirements set forth in Section 1007 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). The Issuer failed to timely file its Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2022 (the “Delinquent Report”) by the filing due date.

The Trust has furnished its Current Report on Form 8-K by the deadline imposed by the NYSE American Regulation Department accordingly. The Registrant could not complete the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, due to a delay in obtaining, compiling, and reviewing the information required to be included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which delay could not be eliminated by the Registrant without unreasonable effort and expense. In accordance with Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant issued notice regarding this delay previously. The Trust intends to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K shortly. Notice has also been given to the NYSE American Regulation Department.

