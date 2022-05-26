New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anxiety Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281075/?utm_source=GNW

- In 2022, there will be more than 291 million prevalent cases of anxiety across 16 pharmaceutical markets.

- There are three leading marketed drugs for the treatment of anxiety, Viatris is a key player in the disease space.

- R&D activity in anxiety is steady, with eight products in Phase III development.

- Non-industrial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in anxiety, with the US and China emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in anxiety.

- Deals involving partnerships and acquisitions were the two most common types of deals globally.

- Most of the upcoming future catalysts in anxiety are related to patent expiries across the US, EU, and Japan.



