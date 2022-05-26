TopBuild Hosts 2022 Investor Day

Highlights Flexible and Unique Business Model

to Enable Outperformance in Any Environment

Introduces 2025 Financial Objectives

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada will host an in-person, invitation-only Investor Day in New York City today, Thursday, May 26, 2022 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth review of the Company’s business drivers and long-term growth strategies, including innovative products and technology, sustainability focus and capital allocation. In addition, the Company is introducing 2025 financial objectives. During the event, there will be an opportunity for both live and webcast attendees to ask questions during two Q&A sessions.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website. Registration for the event is required and can be completed in advance at:

https://bld-investorday22.us.chime.live

A replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the live event from the same link.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our contractor services business which has approximately 235 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our specialty distribution network encompasses approximately 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

