FibroGen to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9 at 1:30pm EDT.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investors webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

