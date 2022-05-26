Next Week: HiringSolved to Showcase Talent Intelligence Platform for Staffing and Recruitment at Bullhorn Engage Conference

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions WHAT: Will exhibit at the upcoming Bullhorn Engage Boston 2022 event. WHEN: Wednesday, June 1 – Thursday, June 2, 2022 WHERE: The Westin Boston Seaport District

425 Summer Street

Boston, Mass.



Visit HiringSolved at Booth No. 37.



DETAILS:

As the job market continues to evolve, staffing and recruitment teams need to remain laser-focused on matching the right candidates to the right roles. To support these efforts, they need access to actionable, up-to-date information. During next week’s Bullhorn Engage conference, representatives from HiringSolved will be on-site to highlight how the company’s AI search-and-match platform empowers staffing outcomes.

Engage attendees will have the opportunity to meet with HiringSolved and learn more about its partnership with Bullhorn, making it possible to implement with the push of a button. HiringSolved will also be available to discuss its staffing-focused features and updates, built to meet customer needs, as well as current trends and strategies, including re-engagement.

To learn more and chat with a company representative, visit HiringSolved in Booth No. 37.

About HiringSolved