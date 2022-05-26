FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter fiscal 2022, ending May 31, 2022, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, June 23, 2022.



The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants: 833.726.6487 International Participants: 830.213.7677 Passcode: 5988244 Webcast: FactSet Q3 2022 Earnings Call

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until June 30, 2022, via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 5988244.

About FactSet

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:

Kendra Brown

+1 (203) 810- 2684

kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:

Benedicte Godet Crochet

+33 645711658

benedicte.godet@factset.com

