Prevent Cancer Dialogue welcomes attendees back to an in-person conference

Alexandria, Va., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stakeholders from clinical medicine and public health will gather at the Prevent Cancer Foundation’s 24th Annual Prevent Cancer Dialogue conference on June 9-10 at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Va. For the event’s first in-person meeting since 2019, the Prevent Cancer Foundation® and its attendees will look at what it means to advance health equity through innovation, the conference’s theme for 2022.

Two keynote speakers will take the stage to share their unique perspectives as they focus on health equity. J. Nwando Olayiwola, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, will speak on Thursday, June 9 at approximately 8 a.m. ET for the keynote titled, “Advancing Health Equity: An Ecosystem Responsibility.” Dr. Olayiwola’s work focuses on giving all communities and people fair and just opportunities to be as healthy as possible by optimizing health across all lines of business, including care delivery. She will discuss improving communication and connections among organizations and individuals to advance health equity.

Richard C. Wender, M.D., will give his keynote address, “Innovations in Cancer Screening and Prevention: How to Lay the Groundwork for Health Equity,” on Friday, June 10 at approximately 8 a.m. ET Dr. Wender has tirelessly advocated for the importance of preventive care and for the creation of an effective bridge between primary care and public health. His talk will focus on the relationship between health equity and innovation in the early detection of cancer.

An agenda with a full list of speakers can be viewed at www.preventcancer.org/dialogue. Topics of discussion will include HPV vaccination, increasing lung cancer screening, technologies on the frontiers of earlier detection of cancer, and diet and microbiome influences on breast cancer risk. In addition to programming throughout the day, Prevent Cancer Dialogue will also feature posters on display that focus on research and/or programmatic work to reduce health disparities at the community level. On Thursday, June 9, the Cancer Prevention Laurels will celebrate leaders in cancer prevention and early detection. Awardees who have made significant contributions in the categories of national leadership, dedication to community service and increasing health equity through innovation will be honored during the awards ceremony.

Nurses, nurse practitioners and certified health education specialists can receive continuing education credits for attending Prevent Cancer Dialogue. Those interested in receiving credit can visit www.preventcancer.org/dialogue for more information.

Cost of registration is $295. On-site pricing will begin on June 8 for $325. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the event’s “bring a friend” discount by registering themselves and another person at one time to receive 10% off each registration fee.

WHO:

Prevent Cancer Foundation®

WHAT:

Prevent Cancer Dialogue

WHERE:

Renaissance Arlington Capital View

2800 S Potomac Ave.

Arlington, Va. 22202

WHEN:

Thursday, June 9 – Friday, June 10

TO REGISTER:

https://bit.ly/3MNYAVD

MEDIA:

Must RSVP before the event to Kyra Meister, kyra.meister@preventcancer.org

COVID-19 Safety Protocols:

Every registrant will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the conference registration desk before picking up their materials.

“Fully vaccinated” means either two weeks have passed since receiving the second dose of an FDA- or WHO-authorized double-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks have passed since receiving one dose of an FDA- or WHO-authorized single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

This definition may change based on updated CDC guidelines.

We will be offering onsite rapid testing to anyone exempt from vaccination due to a sincerely held religious belief or medical exemption. A negative test will be required for exempt individuals to attend the event.

As we continue to navigate a return to in-person events, the safety of all guests, volunteers, vendors and staff is our highest priority. The Foundation has adapted the conference to provide the following on-site safety measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all those involved:

All meeting rooms will be set to allow for physical distancing and outdoor meeting spaces will be available to attendees during networking and break times.

The hotel and AV staff will implement increased cleanings and sanitizing of surfaces in meeting rooms.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the hotel.

We will follow CDC, state and local guidelines and will update policies, including those for masking and testing, as we approach the conference. Updates will be posted on our website and distributed via email.

###

About the Prevent Cancer Foundation®

The Prevent Cancer Foundation® is the only U.S. nonprofit organization focused solely on saving lives across all populations through cancer prevention and early detection. Through research, education, outreach and advocacy, we have helped countless people avoid a cancer diagnosis or detect their cancer early enough to be successfully treated.

The Foundation is rising to meet the challenge of reducing cancer deaths by 40% by 2035. To achieve this, we are committed to investing $20 million for innovative technologies to detect cancer early and advance multi-cancer screening, $10 million to expand cancer screening and vaccination access to medically underserved communities, and $10 million to educate the public about screening and vaccination options.

For more information, please visit www.preventcancer.org.