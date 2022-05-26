U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Finalist for Best Sport Licensed Brand in the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Awards in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is pleased to announce the brand's nomination as a finalist for the prestigious 2022 Licensing International Excellence Awards for Best Sport Licensed Brand. The Licensing International Excellence Awards honor the way brands use licensing in innovative and creative methods to further their goals, products, and marketing around the globe.

Winners in 25 categories were selected by an expert global judging panel and voted on by members of the licensing industry at large from 165 finalists around the world. With more than 800 entries received, U.S. Polo Assn. was recognized as a finalist in the category for Best Sport Licensed Brand.

The multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo has been enhanced more than ever before by a year of outstanding storytelling, partnerships, sponsorships, and philanthropic endeavors. The nomination acknowledged U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth and achievements, attributed to the brand's nearly $2 billion in global retail sales and distribution across 190 countries through 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. stores as well as third-party retailers and e-commerce in 2021. Additional achievements include the expansion of the brand's global online presence, activating more than 36 websites translated into 18 different languages, as well as a global partnership with ESPN to air the top polo games in the world, including the FIP World Polo Championships in October 2022.

Stiff competition with U.S. Polo Assn. for the Best Sport Licensed Brand included notable brands, such as Formula 1, Football Greats Alliance, The National Football League Plays Association (NFLPA), Tokyodachi, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), and Yale University. In this extremely competitive category, Formula 1 was named the winner.

"On behalf of our global team and our licensing and retail partners around the world, we are honored that U.S. Polo Assn. was nominated for the Best Sport Licensed Brand," says J. Michael Prince, CEO & President of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are proud to be recognized alongside other industry-leading licensees, and we will continue to build on our long-term growth strategy to bring our authentic, sport-inspired lifestyle brand to consumers around the world."

Prince also sends his congratulations to Formula 1 for their performance this year and their win.

Attending the event this year, on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn., was Molly Robbins, SVP of Global Licensing & Business Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

"Despite retail industry and supply chain challenges amid the global pandemic, the U.S. Polo Assn. lifestyle brand has continued to grow through product innovation, marketing, digital and public relations initiatives," added Robbins.

The Excellence Awards were held at The LIGHT Vegas Nightclub on May 23, 2022, and hosted by George Leon, CEO and Founder of Cakewalk Entertainment. The ceremony was held in person for the first time in two years in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the best of the global licensing industry.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

