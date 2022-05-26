New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alopecia Areata Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281074/?utm_source=GNW

- In 2022, there will be more than 36 million prevalent cases of lopecia areata across 16 pharmaceutical markets.

- No FDA-approved marketed drugs are available for Alopecia areata; however, there are several treatments used off-label to manage Alopecia Areata.

- Drugs currently in Phase III stage of clinical development are inhibitors targeting the tyrosine kinase, JAK1.

- Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in Alopecia areata, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting trials in Alopecia areata.

- Deals involving licensing of Alopecia areata assets are the most common type of deals globally.

- There are three upcoming future market catalysts in the Alopecia areata space.



Scope

Alopecia Areata Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials, Social Media and Competitive Landscape, 2022 Update combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the report include -

- Disease Landscape

- Disease Overview

- Epidemiology Overview

- Treatment Overview

- Marketed Products Assessment

- Pipeline Assessment

- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

- Clinical Trials Assessment

- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

- Deals Landscape

- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

- Overview of Recent Deals

- Commercial Assessment

- Key Market Players

- Future Market Catalysts



