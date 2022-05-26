Global Cell Culture Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 12.6%, in Terms of Value, Between 2021 & 2026

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell culture market is projected to USD 41.3 billion by 2026 from USD 22.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6% between 2021 and 2026. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, the launch of advanced cell culture products, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.



The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell culture market, by product, during the forecast period



In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The cell culture consumables are segmented into sera, media, reagents; vessels; and accessories. The sera, media and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cell culture consumables markets. The large share of this segment is attributed to the repeated purchase and requirement in bulk quantities of sera, media, and reagents for various cell culture applications. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India) are some of the major players operating in the cell culture market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell culture market



The cell culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, growing geriatric population, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, increasing number of researchers in Japan, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture market in the Asia Pacific.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

HiMedia Laboratories (India)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

InvivoGen (US)

Pan-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Cellexus (UK)

Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)

Adolf Kuhner AG (Switzerland)

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc. (US)

ANGUS Chemical Company (US)

Biospherix Ltd. (US)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Cell-Based Vaccines

Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

Funding for Cell-Based Research

Growing Preference for Single-Use Technologies

Launch of Advanced Cell Culture Products

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraints

High Cost of Cell Biology Research

Limitations in the Production of High-Density Cell Cultures

Opportunities

Growing Demand for 3D Cell Culture

Growing Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases

Emerging Economies

Challenges

Plastic Waste Disposal



