ASTERRA to Exhibit Space Tech at AWWA’s ACE22 Water Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTERRA is exhibiting in a big way at AWWA’s Annual Conference and Exposition, ACE22, the premier conference for the water industry to be held in San Antonio, TX in June. ASTERRA is the first recipient of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Innovation Award, and they will host multiple speakers as honored guests at their partner theater held at their booth at AWWA’s ACE22. Among the presentations included are Blake Weindorf and Vessel, the first U.S.-based leak detection dog, both of Central Arkansas Water, taking the stage on June 14 at 11:30 a.m. CDT.



The conference keynote speaker is Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen from NASA. “It is no coincidence that ASTERRA’s Recover technology won the innovation award at last year’s virtual conference, and this year the keynote speaker is from NASA,” said Elly Perets, CEO of ASTERRA. “Industry-changing breakthroughs in satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are pathways bringing innovation into the water sector, and we look forward to sharing this with Dr. Zurbuchen.”

ASTERRA’s Earth observation platform uses data derived from satellites for water leak detection, monitoring, and condition assessment. Their award-winning product, Recover, was derived by CTO and founder Lauren Guy, from the technology that was used to look for water on Mars. ASTERRA is the single largest purchaser of data from the JAXA ALOS-2 satellite and both SAOCOM 1A and 1B satellites to provide this technology.

Among the activities planned for ASTERRA at AWWA’s ACE22, Executive Vice President, James Perry will speak on the technology behind their innovation award at a conference session called “Pathways to Innovation by the 2021 AWWA Award Nominees” on Tuesday, June 14 at 3:20 p.m. CDT. In a presentation moderated by T.J. Stroebl, Perry will share how the AWWA Innovation Award shines a spotlight on using out-of-the-box thinking and best practices in the water sector to inspire others and promote innovation.



ASTERRA Sales Manager, Bruno Tume will share a case study in which the use of Recover water leak detection technology yielded exceptional water savings with the study’s co-author, Mike Ward. This presentation, called “Managing Non-Surfacing Leaks - The Key to Real Water Loss Reduction,” focuses on the story of the Henry County Public Service Authority in Virginia, when they used ASTERRA Recover to locate 311 leaks. This resulted in reversing real water loss from its increasing rate of 29 percent loss per year to a decreasing rate of 12 percent loss per year. This presentation will occur on Wednesday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

At ASTERRA’s partner theater at their booth number 20089 in exhibit hall three, valued partners will share how their collaborations are saving water across the world. Other speakers include guests from Hidromedidores, Esri, and Innovyze, an Autodesk Company. ASTERRA Americas manages the Latin American region and is excited to have Hidromedidores, their partners from Mexico, presenting at their booth.

The AWWA will launch its Water 2050 program at their ACE22 Conference, with focus on sustainability, technology, economics, governance, and social and demographic considerations, all to achieve milestones by 2050.

Follow this link https://asterra.io/ace22-conference/ to get the current partner theater presentation schedule, as well as other information about ASTERRA at AWWA’s ACE22.

ABOUT ASTERRA: ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products and services use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Media Contact

Karen Dubey

Corporate Marketing Director

inquiry@asterra.io

(858) 798-6709