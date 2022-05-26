Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2022: A $341.4 Billion Market by 2027 - AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$46.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$341.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.6% CAGR to reach US$142.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 39.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.6% and 29% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Hardware Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020

In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.7 Billion by the year 2027.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in Artificial Intelligence Space

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

Businesses to Gain from Application of AI in Predictive Marketing Analytics and Demand Forecasting

Growing Role of AI in the Metaverse

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make Profitable Decisions

AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant Disruption in Various Industries

AI Innovations Widen Prospects

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence

AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce Favor Segment Growth

AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations

Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost Business in Post-COVID-19 Era

AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational Implications of COVID-19

AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty

AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture

Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth

Detailed Insight into How e-commerce Makes use of AI

Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains

Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare Services

AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes

AI in Pharmaceutical Sector

COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection & Treatment of COVID-19

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes Management Market

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience Propels Growth

Demand Recovery in Automobile Sector Steers Growth Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles Provide the Perfect Platform to Shape Future Growth

Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist Features in Vehicles

AI to Enhance Connectivity, Provide Infotainment and Enhance Safety in Vehicles

AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI Implementations

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments

AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

Education and K-12 Sectors

Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth

Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-COVID-19 Period

Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations

AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the Defense Sector

Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems

COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector

AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based Solutions

MARKET OVERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies

A Peek into Application of AI in War Against the Pandemic

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector

Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in Manufacturing Industry

Competition

AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition

Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge Financial Resources

AI Presents Compelling Opportunities for Established & Startup Companies

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 300 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Funding Landscape Remains Vibrant in the AI Technology Space

AI Applications and Major Startups

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude

Technologies Enabling AI

Market Outlook

Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution & Future of Artificial Intelligence

Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth

Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in Varied Applications

Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI

AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry

AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market

Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Major Challenges Faced in AI Implementation

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

