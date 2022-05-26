Submitted request to delist AB “Lin as” shares from trading on the regulated market

English Lithuanian





Please be informed that in May 25, 2022 AB Linas (hereinafter - the Company) submitted a request to AB Nasdaq Vilnius to delist the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market.

The request is made regarding of the May 25, 2021 The decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders to remove the Company's shares from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq OMX Vilnius and the non-execution of the public offering of the Company's shares, also implemented a mandatory non-competitive official offer in the period from April 19, 2022 until May 18, 2022.

AB “Linas” head of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100



