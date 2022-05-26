North America Towel Warmer Market Report 2022: A $242 Million Industry by 2028 - Elevating Product Innovations Gaining Pace

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Towel Warmer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type (Hydronic and Electric) and Application (Residential and Commercial)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The towel warmer market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 179.57 million in 2021 to US$ 242.07 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028



There has been an increased application of towel warmers in the commercial sector, increasing the demand for towel warmers. Towel warmers are increasingly used in various commercial sectors, such as laundry rooms, workshops, pool houses, saunas, yachts, hotels, gyms, and other sports facilities, spas and beauty salons, and hospitals and medical facilities. In commercial facilities, such as laundry services, towel warmers are used to dry delicate items of clothing that are not suitable for tumble dryers.

In workshops, towel warmers are generally installed to provide extra heat to maintain a pleasant environment. In pool houses, saunas, and yachts, towel warmers are primarily used to dry wet items, such as towels, swimsuits, and other damp items. Hotels also use towel warmers to provide a luxurious and aesthetic visual appeal to the bathroom's look, attracting consumers.

In gyms and sports facilities, towel warmers are utilized in locker rooms to dry damp towels and clothing and manage humidity and mold growth. In hospitals and medical facilities, towel warmers are used for warming the blankets and linens. Spas and beauty salons are another lucrative application of towel warmers.

The rise in the spa industry worldwide is leading to an increased demand for towel warmers. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2018, the health and fitness industry in the US has been growing annually at a rate of 3 to 4%. About 20% of American adults have a fitness club membership.

The increasing consumer preference for their health and fitness is leading to an increased presence of sports facilities and gyms, resulting in an increased demand for towel warmers. The augmenting usage of towel warmers among various commercial facilities and the rise in such commercial facilities are driving the market growth.



With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America towel warmer market. The North America towel warmer market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. North America Towel Warmer Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. North America Towel Warmer Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Urbanization and Home Remodeling Activities

5.1.2 Surging Commercial Application Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Higher Product Price

5.3 Future Trends

5.3.1 Elevating Product Innovation

5.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. North America Towel Warmers - Market Analysis

6.1 North America Towel Warmer Market Overview

6.2 North America Towel Warmer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



7. North America Towel Warmer Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America: Towel Warmer Market, by Type

7.3 Electric

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Electric: Towel Warmer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Hydronic



8. North America Towel Warmer Market Analysis - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America: Towel Warmer Market, by Application

8.3 Residential

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Residential: Towel Warmer Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Commercial



9. North America Towel Warmer Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America: Towel Warmer Market, by Key Country

9.1.1.1 US: Towel Warmer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.1.1 US: Towel Warmer Market, by Type

9.1.1.1.2 US: Towel Warmer Market, by Application

9.1.1.2 Canada: Towel Warmer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.2.1 Canada: Towel Warmer Market, by Type

9.1.1.2.2 Canada: Towel Warmer Market, by Application

9.1.1.3 Mexico: Towel Warmer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.1.1.3.1 Mexico: Towel Warmer Market, by Type

9.1.1.3.2 Mexico: Towel Warmer Market, by Application



10. Impact of COVID-19 on North America Towel Warmer Market

10.1 Overview



11. Company Profiles

KORADO, a.s.

PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.

Purmo Group

St.Lawrence (Tangshan) Metal Products Co., Ltd.

Zehnder Group AG.

