Churchill Starts 2022 Drilling at Taylor Brook, Reports 2021 Results

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that Phase 2 drilling operations have commenced at the Taylor Brook Nickel-Copper Project in Newfoundland, with a minimum 5,000m program planned. Initial 2022 drillholes will target borehole EM conductors generated from the 2021 Phase 1 holes, of which the highest priority plates appear to be along the western footwall of the Layden Magmatic Intrusive in this area. Subsequent holes along the Layden Extension will be targeted on Time Domain EM conductors being generated by the 2022 surface large-loop survey in progress.



Churchill has now received all analytical results from the 2021 Phase 1 program at Taylor Brook which are summarized below:

2021 Hole No. Dip Azimuth EoH (m) General Target Area Specific Target Assay Result Additional Comment TB21-01 -88 220 202 Layden Intrusive Flat-Lying VTEM Conductor no significant values ("nsv")* zones of weak breccia mineralization from 110m to 190m TB21-02 -45 225 202 Layden Intrusive Geology not sampled mainly in footwall gneisses after thin Layden gabbronorite TB21-03 -80 225 301 Layden Intrusive Flat-Lying VTEM Conductor nsv zones of weak breccia mineralization from 165m to 286m TB21-04 -45 220 160 Western Dyke Subvertical VTEM Conductor 0.93% Ni, 0.04% Cu / 0.93m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 111.12m to 112.05m TB21-05 -50 213 301 Western Dyke Subvertical VTEM Conductor 0.57% Ni, 0.11% Cu / 2.22m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 117.72m to 119.94m TB21-06 -46 197 199 Western Dyke Subvertical VTEM Conductor 0.60% Ni, 0.13% Cu / 0.96m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 117.29m to 118.25m TB21-07 -45 244 145 Western Dyke Subvertical VTEM Conductor 1.26% Ni, 0.11% Cu / 1.05m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 50.03m to 51.08m TB21-08 -50 105 82 Layden Intrusive Layden Showing not sampled barren Layden gabbronorite intersected TB21-09 -72 58 131 Layden Intrusive Flat-Lying VTEM Conductor nsv zones of very weak breccia mineralization from 5m to 124m TB21-10 -45 45 201 Layden Intrusive Geology nsv zones of weak breccia mineralization from 130.6m to 133.6m TB21-11 -50 181 151 Layden Intrusive Geology nsv zones of weak breccia mineralization from 5.8m to 50.6m TB21-12 -80 180 158 Layden Intrusive Geology nsv zones of weak breccia mineralization from 143.7m to 158m TB21-13 -53 360 247 Layden Intrusive Geology nsv zones of weak breccia mineralization from 38m to 247m * CRI defines nsv as <0.20% Ni, <0.20% Cu, <0.01% Co Historical Holes 08TB-09 -50 50 197 Western Dyke Subvertical EM Conductor 1.71%Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.03% Co / 4.15m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 42m to 46.15m 08TB-10 -70 50 149 Western Dyke Subvertical EM Conductor 1.35% Ni, 0.32% Cu, 0.02% Co / 1.45m narrow mineralized gabbroic dyke from 95.95m to 97.4m 08TB-14 -50 40 213.7 Layden Intrusive Upper Layden Conductor 0.34% Ni, 0.14% Cu / 1.0m mineralized Layden gabbronorite from 132.75m to 133.75m 08TB-17 -90 0 10.6 Layden Intrusive Layden Showing 1.63% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.03% Co / 4.15m Vertical hole into Layden Showing breccia outcrop

The Churchill geological team is encouraged by the values intersected on the Western Dyke feature, and are planning an early 2022 hole into a newly identified borehole EM conductor there, with the hopes of finding thicker mineralized material with more tonnage potential than what has been drilled thus far. The Western Dyke has been intersected by four holes drilled by the Company and historical holes 08TB09 and 08TB-10, over a strike length of ~150m. The mineralized dyke is believed to be related to the nearby Layden Intrusive, and age-dating, geochemistry and petrography are in progress to better understand this aspect of the nickel mineralization event.

The holes into the Layden Intrusive drilled in 2021 did not intersect high-grade mineralization, however there are encouraging geological and geochemical trends within the extensive zones of weaker nickel-copper breccia mineralization that are providing information as to the priority mineralized pulses. The 2021 holes were primarily drilled to better understand the shape, size and internal geology of the newly recognized Layden Intrusive and as platforms for borehole EM surveys. Several BHEM conductor plates were identified from this work in the area of the high-grade Layden Showing and historical hole 08TB-17, and will be drilled with some of the first holes of 2022. As well the BHEM report recommended extending several holes before resurveying, and that work has commenced.

The 2022 program at Taylor Brook is actively following up the ~10km Layden trend with detailed helicopter magnetic surveying, large loop surface EM surveys, and, expected in Q2 2022, systematic prospecting and geochemical surveys.

Helicopter and vehicle stream sediment sampling is also underway at the nearby Cormack Property with over 100 samples collected to date.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sobie, P.Geo., CEO, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

