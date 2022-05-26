Global Commercial Drones Market Report 2022: Opportunity with Increased Application Areas for GIS, Lidar, and Mapping Services

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones Market by Type, Mode of Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global commercial drones market was valued at $2.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.7%.



The U.S. dominated the global commercial drones market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient commercial drones.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of commercial drones along across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



By type, the commercial drones market is segregated into fixed wing, rotary, and hybrid. The rotary segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for rotary type commercial drones that are being deployed for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.



On the basis of mode of operation, the market is segmented into remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. The remotely operated segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for remotely controlled drones across different industry applications worldwide.



Depending on application, the commercial drones market is fragmented into agriculture and environment, media and entertainment, energy, government, construction, and others. The construction segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for commercial drones, which are used for different applications in the commercial sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the commercial drones market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021 This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing commercial drones

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced drone manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced commercial drones globally

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the hybrid segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period

On the basis of mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future

Depending on application, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Technologically Advanced Products

Promising Growth Rate of the Drone Market

Restraint

Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunity

Increased Application Areas for Gis, Lidar, Mapping Services, and Others

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Evolution of Outbreak

Micro Economic Impact Analysis

Consumer Trends

Technology Trends

Regulatory Trends

Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

GDP

Import/Export Analysis

Employment Index

Key Players

AeroVironment, Inc

Aeryon Labs Inc

Delair

DJI Technology Co, Ltd

Insitu Inc

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk Inc

SKYDIO

Yuneec International Co Ltd

Key Segments

By Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary

Hybrid

By Mode of Operation

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

By Application

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa





3.5.

