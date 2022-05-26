Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $172.2 Billion by 2027 - Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach US$172.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$155 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$172.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Computer / Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$49.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global Office Stationery and Supplies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 24.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 24.42% share in the global market.

China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Stationery / Mailing Supplies Segment Corners a 11.1% Share in 2020

In the global Stationery / Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Affects Sales of Office Stationery and Supplies

Competition

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 349 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers Focus on Newer Products and Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 354 Featured)

3M

A.T. Cross Company

ACCO Brands Corp

Aurora Corp. of America

Ballarpur Industries Limited

Beifa Group Co., Ltd

Societe Bic S.A

Brother International Corporation

Canon Inc

Cenveo Worldwide Limited

Deli Company

Dixon Ticonderoga

Domtar Corporation

Faber-Castell

G M Pens International (RORITO)

Hamelin Group

ICO

KOKUYO Co, Ltd.

Lyreco UK Limited

Office Depot, LLC

Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc.

Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd.

Staples, Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co., Ltd.

WHSmith PLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: Major Growth Determinants for Office Supplies Market

Trend towards Flexible Workspaces Raises Need for Shared Resources, Presenting Opportunities for Office Supplies Market

Number of Coworking Spaces Worldwide for 2018-2021

Number of People Using Coworking Spaces (in Million) for 2018-2021

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Traditional Office Supplies

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: Major Home Office Users

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery Products

Latest Trends in the Office Stationery Market

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Consumers Seek Affordable Luxury in Pens

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Pencils Remain a Basic Writing Instrument in Office Settings

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in Prominence

Digitization of Office Spaces Drives Demand for Computer and Printer Supplies

Trends in Office Printing Market

The Age of Digital Pens

Smart Pens: An Ideal Accessory for Tech-Savvy Office Workers

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for Office Stationery and Supplies

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or354j

Attachment