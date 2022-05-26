New York, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280932/?utm_source=GNW





The global automotive heat shield market is expected to grow from $11.82 billion in 2021 to $13.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow to $16.4 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.



The automotive heat shield market consists of sales of automotive heat shields by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive heat shields that are designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat.A heat shield is expected to have high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance.



The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflects them away or by absorbing them.



The main types in the automotive heat shields are metallic and non-metallic.Metallic materials are made of or contain metal.



The various vehicle types involved are passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle.The product types involved are single shell, double shell, sandwich.



The various applications involved are exhaust system heat shield, turbocharger heat shield, under bonnet heat shield, engine compartment heat shield, under chassis. The sales channel involved is OEM, aftermarket.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive heat shield market in 2021.Europe was the second-largest region in the automotive heat shield market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing focus on heat shields made of lightweight material is contributing to the growth of the automotive heat shield market.This type of heat shield decreases the weight of the car and also improves its efficiency.



A lightweight heat shield provides thermal protection and increases the overall performance of the car as compared to heavy material.According to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewables Energy, a 10% reduction in vehicle weight can save up to 6-8% of fuel.



The usage of lightweight components and efficient engines in one-quarter of the US fleet can save up to 5 billion gallons of fuel annually by 2030.Moreover, lightweight heat shields insulated with melamine foam can withstand up to 1000°F.



Another type of heat shield made with a thin layer of hydrophobic melamine foam for spot heat fix is temperature rated to 800°F, the two heat shields are 98% reflective. The lightweight heat shield offering fuel efficiency and thermal protection is increasing focus on lightweight heatshield, which in turn driving the market for the automotive heat shield.



The companies in the market are increasingly investing in soundproof heat shields.Soundproof heat shields are increasingly being used to meet some of the government rules for noise reduction.



For instance, in 2019, Autoneum, a Swiss-based leading manufacturer in thermal insulation of vehicles and vehicle acoustics has come up with acoustic heat shields built from Autoneum RIMIC technology which reduces noise emission of the vehicle.It changes over the airborne sound into thermal energy and absorbs it.



The heat shield can absorb high-frequency sounds ranging from 2-6 kHz. Several car manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Volvo among others are using these types of heat shields.



In November 2020, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., an India-based company that manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets signed a technical assistance agreement (TAA) with Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd. for lightweight aluminum heat shields. The Nimbus product of the lightweight aluminum heat shield by Sanwa is the first aluminum light-weight heatshield for exhaust systems. This product will be a strong support to OEMs in building BS-VI products. Sanwa Packing Industry Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based company that manufactures gaskets, packing, and sealing devices.



The countries covered in the automotive heat shield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





